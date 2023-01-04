Stocks rebound on bargain hunting

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rebounded amid volatility on Tuesday following two days of slum as the bargain hunters took floor to pick up prospective shares that eroded values in the past two days.

At the end of the day's trading, the benchmark DSEX index gained 7.18 points or 0.11 per cent to settle at 6,185. The Shariah-based DSES index advanced 1.21 points or 0.08 per cent to 1,352 while the blue-chip index DS30 added 0.73 point or 0.03 per cent to 2,192.

The DSE turnover rose to Tk 198 crore on Tuesday from Tk 146 crore turnover on Monday. Of the issues traded, 44 advanced, 119 declined, and 169 remained unchanged.

Orion Infusion has come to the top of trading on DSE. The shares of the company were traded worth Tk 25.50 crore. Intraco Refueling is second in the transaction list. The company's shares have been traded for Tk 10.26 crore. Munnu Ceramic's shares of Tk 9.73 crore have risen to the third place in the top list of transactions.

Other companies in the top list of transactions include Bashundhara Paper Mills, Orion Pharma, Sea Pearl Hotel, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, Anwar Galvanizing, Genex Infosys and Amara Networks Limited.

The share price has increased the most on this day, according to DSE sources of Islamic Commercial Insurance. The closing price of Islami Commercial Insurance was Tk 33.90 on previous working day Monday. After trading on Tuesday, the closing price of the company stood at Tk 37.20. The share price of the company increased by Tk 3.30 or 9.73 per cent.

Other top gainers on the DSE include Bashundhara Paper 4.76 per cent, Amra Network 4.56 per cent, BD Thai Food 4.26 per cent, Advent Pharma 4.13 per cent, Bengal Winsor 4.02 per cent, One Bank 3. 88 per cent, E-Generation 3.70 per cent and Sunlife Insurance 3.39 per cent.

At the CSE the overall price index CASPI increased by 12 points. Tk 7.56 crore has been traded in the market. 29 of the 170 institutions participating in the transaction rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 39 decreased and the price of 102 remained unchanged.













