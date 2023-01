IPTM gives 48 waste bins to Kaptan Bazar kitchen market

These bins were given in a ceremony on Tuesday in which Councilor of Ward No-38 of Dhaka South City Corporation Ahmed Imtiaz Munnafi, head of operation of IPTM Mahmuda Akter Khan, Chief Marketing Officer Mohibur Rahman, Food system City Coordinator of UN Food and Agriculture Organization Sharifa Parvin and waste management specialist of UN Food and Agriculture Organization Liza Hagidok were present.

Earlier, IPTM has provided another 322 bins in 9 kitchen markets in Dhaka city for experimental use including Hatirpool, Khilgaon, Shantinagar, Dhalpur, Doyagonj, Dhupkhola, Islambag, Sutrapur and Banalata kitchen markets.

IPTM and DM Watch jointly trained traders of waste management, Food Safety, Food Loss, Waste Reduction, Food Handling, Waste Management and Waste Segregation.













