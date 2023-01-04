Video
Jiehong to invest $10m in Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar

Published : Wednesday, 4 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Correspondent

Jiehong Medical Products (BD) Co Ltd., which first started operations in Bangladesh in 2019 just a few months before the outbreak of the first wave of COVID-19, has now decided to set up another manufacturing unit to cater to the increased demand for medicalwear.
Reports claimed this while adding the concerned company has decided to investment US $ 10 million to establish a new factory in the BEPZA Economic Zone of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar at Mirsarai, in the port city of Chittagong, report Apparel Resources.
Jiehong Medical Products (BD) Co Limited's first unit is in Chittagong Export Processing Zone.
The new unit which would be spread over an area of around 21,000 sq. ft., beside creating employment opportunity for around 2,000 people, will also take up the company's production capacity - Jiehong Medical Products manufactures patient gowns, scrub suits, isolation gowns, lab jackets, shoe cover, coverall etc., - to around 8 lakh pieces of different products. The new unit is expected to go into production by the end of 2023.


