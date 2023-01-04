Video
Wednesday, 4 January, 2023, 6:32 PM
Home Business

DBH to give home loan to govt employees

Published : Wednesday, 4 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Business Correspondent

DBH Finance PLC (DBH), the largest housing finance institution of the country and only NBFI (non banking financial institutions) with exclusive focus in housing finance, has recently signed an agreement with Ministry of Finance (MoF) to facilitate home loans to Government Employees under Government Employee Home Loan Scheme.
All eligible regular government officers and employees can apply for housing loan as per eligibility criteria of the loan scheme designed by Ministry of Finance.
As per present circular, maximum ceiling for this loan is BDT 75 lacs and maximum duration is 20 years. Present applicable rate of interest under this scheme is 9%, where government will provide subsidy at 5% to the employee and employee will bear remaining 4% interest of the loan.
Additional Finance Secretary Biswajit Bhattacharya Khokon and DBH Finance PLC Managing Director & CEO  Nasimul Baten signed the agreement on behalf of their organizations. Other high officials of both organizations were present in the program.
DBH Finance PLC (previously known as Delta Brac Housing Finance Corporation Ltd) is the only local financial institution that obtained highest credit rating AAA for 17 consecutive years and also obtained gold award from ICSB for corporate governance excellence for last 4 years.  
DBH provides loans for all types of housing need like flat purchase, own construction, group construction, house purchase, semi pucca construction, etc.  At present, DBH has offices in Dhaka, Chattogram, Cumilla, Sylhet, Khulna, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Gazipur, Savar and it has plan to open more offices in other divisional and district towns in near future.


