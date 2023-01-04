Goshu Kohsan to build water, effluent treatment plants at BSEZ

A contract was signed between Goshu Kohsan (Bangladesh) Co Ltd and Bangladesh Special Economic Zone (BSEZ) for construction of the Centralized Water Treatment Plant(CWTP) and the Centralized Effluent Treatment Plant(CETP) (1stPhase) at the BSEZ.

Under the contract was signed on December 15 last, Goshu Kohsan will construct the CWTP and the CETP with the treatment capacity of 3,000m3per day for and 2,400m3per day respectively.

The CWTP will treat raw water taken from underground by Micro-Flock Filtration Method, and supply purified water with better quality to BSEZ.

Goshu Kohsan (Bangladesh) Co., Ltd. is a local subsidiary of Goshu Kohsan (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. in Bangladesh. Goshu Kohsan (Vietnam) Co., Ltd has been working for water treatment for more than 40 years using high technology in Thailand, Vietnam and Myanmar.











