Wednesday, 4 January, 2023, 6:32 PM
Advance Search
Home Business

MBL distributes winter clothes at Baufal in Patuakhali

Published : Wednesday, 4 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

MBL distributes winter clothes at Baufal in Patuakhali

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) distributed winter clothes among helpless cold-hit people of Baufal upzilla in Patuakhali.
Bank's Vice Chairman A. S. M. Feroz Alam distributed winter clothes among helpless street and slum dwellers of the Baufal upazilla on three consecutive days from Friday (30.12.2022, 31.12.2022 and 01.01.2023) at various Unions of the Upazilla, says a press release.
The winter clothes are being distributed in Baufal, Kalaiya, Boga, Daspara, Nazirpur and Madanpura Unions along with other neighboring areas of Banufal.
Baufal Upazilla Chairman Abdul Motaleb Howladar, Baufal Union Chairman Md. Zahidul Islam, Daspara Union Chairman ANM Zahangir Hossain, Nazirpur Union Chairman SM Mohsin, Madampura Union Chairman Md. Golam Mostofa, businessman Kalaiya Rezaul Kamal Poltu were present on the occasion.










