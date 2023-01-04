Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 4 January, 2023, 6:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Islami Bank earns operational profit, Basic Bank posts loss

Published : Wednesday, 4 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

Despite criticism of mismanagement and loan scams, Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) has secured top position in earning operational profit in 2022, according to Bangladesh Bank report.
The IBBL has now the highest deposit holding in the country. Depositors rushed to withdraw money from the bank amid reports of loan scams in the bank in last November and December.
Despite the misgivings the financial reports of the bank that BB released late Saturday found that the operating profit of most of the bank increased in 2022, compared to the same period of the previous (2021) year.
According to the report, IBBL is at the top among the banks in gaining operational profit. In 2022 (January-December), the bank made an operating profit of Tk 2,646 crore.
In the previous year in 2021, the profit of the bank (IBBL) was Tk 2430 crore. In 2020, it was Tk 2350 crore. Among other banks, in 2022, the state-owned Sonali Bank made an operating profit of Tk 2,520 crore. In 2021, it was Tk 2100 crore.
But the operating profit is not the actual profit of banks. Net profit will be calculated after saving provision or safety stock at fixed rate against debt from operating profit and payment of corporate tax. Net profit is the actual profit of the bank.
State-owned BASIC Bank however could not make operating profit in 2022. On the contrary, it incurred a loss of Tk 371 crore; last year also the loss was Tk 80 crore. Apart from this, Citizen Bank has made an operating profit of Tk 2.54 crore in six months. The bank started operations in mid of 2022.
Former adviser of caretaker government Dr. ABM Mirza Azizul Islam told UNB, that "Bangladesh Bank is giving special benefits to defaulters and showing the interest of such loan to the income sector. In this case, the financial report of the bank is being shown well on paper. "Political commitment and goodwill are needed to restore order in banks," he said.
According to data of the central bank, in July-September period of 2022, the default loan amount in the banking sector has increased to more than Tk1.34 crore, which is 9.36 percent of the total loan.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Agrani Bank working hard to improve banking to serve clients
Stocks rebound on bargain hunting
IPTM gives 48 waste bins to Kaptan Bazar kitchen market
Jiehong to invest $10m in Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar
BD raises USD price for export proceeds to Tk 102
DBH to give home loan to govt employees
Goshu Kohsan to build water, effluent treatment plants at BSEZ
Mohammad Masoom, Managing Director and CEO, Citizens Bank PLC


Latest News
Trader beaten to death over putting dung in pit
Fakhrul, Abbas won't be released from jail until Sunday
18 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
World Cup winner Messi welcomed in Paris
Naogaon court sends 9 BNP men to jail
6,300 chickens charred to death in Rajbari poultry farm fire
No irregularities in Gaibandha-5 by-polls: CEC
BPL team review: Mashrafe, Mushfiqur ‘X-factor’ of Sylhet
PM asks police to firmly deal with destructive acts
SC to hear appeal on Sunday challenging HC bail to Fakhrul, Abbas
Most Read News
Iran upholds two death sentences over protests
HC grants bail to Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas in Nayapaltan cases
Keep serving people to sustain public trust: PM
Legendary Rabindra Sangeet singer Sumitra Sen passes away
Mahbub Hossain made cabinet secretary
Ctg headmaster suspended over sexual harassment of girl students
US dollar price for export proceeds fixed at Tk 102
FM Momen's sister Ayesha Muzakkir passes away
Sheikh Hasina's resignation a must for free, fair elections: Gayeshwar
BTRC lifts ban on GP SIM card sale
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft