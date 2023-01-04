European gas prices fall to lowest level since Ukraine war

PARIS, Jan 3: Europe's wholesale natural gas prices fell Monday to their lowest level since Russia invaded Ukraine, which had driven them to a record high last year.

A mild winter has enabled countries to tap less gas from stocks that were built up in anticipation of cuts in supplies from Russia, which was Europe's main supplier before the war.

The benchmark European contract -- Dutch TTF gas future for the coming month -- soared to a record 345 euros per megawatt hours in March. It still reached as high as 342 euros in August.

But prices have been falling since then, hitting 73 euros on Monday -- 50 percent down from a month ago and the lowest level since before the war on February 21. -AFP













