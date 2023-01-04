Video
Home Business

Daraz hold self-defense training for female staff

Published : Wednesday, 4 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 314
Business Desk

Daraz hold self-defense training for female staff

Daraz hold self-defense training for female staff

The security team of Daraz Admin and Security Department organized a Self-Defense and Personal Protection workshop at the Multipurpose hall of Daraz Sort Center -1, Tejgaon, Dhaka, on December 26, 27, exclusively for the female employees.
This workshop was focused on the Self Defense, Safety, Security, and Personal Awareness against any physical attack by single or multiple attackers, to help the female employees to tackle any situation with or without any weapons regardless of the attacker's strength and size, says a press release.
Sixty female employees from Daraz Bangladesh Limited participated in the workshop. Corporate trainer Minhaz Remo, CSTS, Founder, Functional Performance along with his team conducted the session.
From Daraz Bangladesh Limited, the Chief Operating Officer Khondoker Tasfin Alam, the Chief Human Resource Officer Mohammad Riyad Hossain, the Chief Administrative & Security Officer Colonel (Retd.) Mostofa Zaman Khan, AFWC, PSC and the Head of Security Lieutenant Colonel (Retd.) K M Saiful Bashar, PSC were present during the session.


