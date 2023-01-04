

Daraz hold self-defense training for female staff

This workshop was focused on the Self Defense, Safety, Security, and Personal Awareness against any physical attack by single or multiple attackers, to help the female employees to tackle any situation with or without any weapons regardless of the attacker's strength and size, says a press release.

Sixty female employees from Daraz Bangladesh Limited participated in the workshop. Corporate trainer Minhaz Remo, CSTS, Founder, Functional Performance along with his team conducted the session.

From Daraz Bangladesh Limited, the Chief Operating Officer Khondoker Tasfin Alam, the Chief Human Resource Officer Mohammad Riyad Hossain, the Chief Administrative & Security Officer Colonel (Retd.) Mostofa Zaman Khan, AFWC, PSC and the Head of Security Lieutenant Colonel (Retd.) K M Saiful Bashar, PSC were present during the session.













