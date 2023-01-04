

Up to 100pc cashback on Walton computer items

As per this offer, customers will get up to 100 percent guaranteed cashback on the purchase of laptop, desktop computer and accessories from any Walton Plaza across the country, says a press release.

On the occasion of New Year, Walton announced this offer for the buyers of wide ranges of computer products and accessories. In addition, Walton Digi-Tech Industries Ltd.'s website has been launched. Now, customers will get all necessary information and services on the newly launched website and they can also buy products from this website.

The 'New Year Cashback Offer' and the website were inaugurated at the launching ceremony held at Walton Corporate Office in the capital on Monday. Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC.'s Vice-Chairman SM Shamsul Alam attended the launching program as chief guest while the company's Director SM Mahbubul Alam was special guest which was presided by Walton Digi-Tech Industries Ltd.'s Chairman SM Rezaul Alam.

Among others, Walton Plaza Trades' Chief Executive officer Mohammad Rayhan, Walton Hi-Tech Industries Deputy Managing Director Nazrul Islam Sarker, Walton Digi-Tech Industries Deputy Managing Director Engineer Liakat Ali, Walton Computer's Chief Business Officer Touhidur Rahman Raad, Walton's Senior Executive Director SM Zahid Hasan, Executive Directors Azizul Hakim, Zeenat Hakim, Mohammad Shahjada Salim, Mofizur Rahman Jakir and Didarul Alam Khan were also present.

At the event, officials informed that the goal of Walton Computer is to deliver the latest technology products to everyone in Bangladesh at affordable prices. Thus, Walton Computer is manufacturing and marketing 44 kinds of technology products of 17 categories under 32 brand names. They are providing various customer benefits, including cash discount, EMI and installment facilities, exchange offers and so many on Walton computer products and accessories.

Customers can adjust the received cashback while making cash payment and the offer is also available on the product's purchased with 6-month installment facility at zero interest.

From the newly launched (https://waltondigitech.com) website, customers will get all kinds of information and services about laptops, computers, mobile phones, IT products and accessories and place online purchase orders staying at home.

The website has a special option named 'Make My PC' by which customers can purchase customized PC as per their requirement. From the 'Suggest My PC' option, customers will get necessary support in choosing laptop, desktop computer or all-in-one PC in according with their needs.

At the event, catalog of Walton IT products was also unveiled. The authorities also awarded the employees for their tireless efforts and significant contribution to the company's sales and growth.















