

Palak opens 10 Minute School Online Batch 2023

Sonia Bashir Kabir, Founder and Managing Director of SBK Tech Ventures, and Sami Ahmed, Managing Director of Startup Bangladesh Limited were present as special guests. 10 Minute School's CEO and Founder Ayman Sadiq, COO and Co-Founder Mirza Salman Hossain Beg, CTO and Co-Founder Abdullah Abyad were also present, says a press release.

Online Batch 2023 (https://10minuteschool.com/online-batch/) will cover the entire National Board curriculum, through 800+ live classes conducted throughout 2023 on the 10 Minute School app where students will be able to learn without any distractions. Classes will be taken by teachers with years of offline and online teaching experience, who studied in some of the most prestigious universities of Bangladesh, including BUET, Dhaka Medical, and Dhaka University.

A total of 6 subjects will be taught to students to complete their full syllabus in 8 months. Students of classes 6-8 will have 22 live classes every month, 6 days a week while students of classes 9-10 will have 40 live classes every month, 5 days a week. Revision and question-solving classes will be held after syllabus completion for full preparation. Students will also be able to give exams to assess their learning.

In Online Batch, there will be two teachers in each live class: One will take the class directly, the second teacher will answer the students' various questions related to the topic. After the end of each class, students will get 30 minutes to ask questions to the teacher directly. Students will receive the lecture sheets and recorded videos of all the live classes. They will also be given homework at the end of the class, and have weekly tests. Based on homework and test reports, a progress report will be provided, through which students and parents can check their progress. There will also be a monthly parents-teachers meeting.

10 Minute School started its journey in 2015, and has taught over millions of students in the country through various academic, skill development and job preparation courses. In 2022 alone, more than 7,000 students prepared with 10 Minute School for their SSC exams. Among them, 5,560 students received GPA 5 overall and 4,000 students received GPA 5 in all subjects.















ICT (Information and Communication Technology) State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP unveiled 10 Minute School's 'Online Batch 2023, a comprehensive year-long study program for students of classes 6-10, as the chief guest at the BCC Auditorium, ICT Tower in Dhaka on Tuesday.Sonia Bashir Kabir, Founder and Managing Director of SBK Tech Ventures, and Sami Ahmed, Managing Director of Startup Bangladesh Limited were present as special guests. 10 Minute School's CEO and Founder Ayman Sadiq, COO and Co-Founder Mirza Salman Hossain Beg, CTO and Co-Founder Abdullah Abyad were also present, says a press release.Online Batch 2023 (https://10minuteschool.com/online-batch/) will cover the entire National Board curriculum, through 800+ live classes conducted throughout 2023 on the 10 Minute School app where students will be able to learn without any distractions. Classes will be taken by teachers with years of offline and online teaching experience, who studied in some of the most prestigious universities of Bangladesh, including BUET, Dhaka Medical, and Dhaka University.A total of 6 subjects will be taught to students to complete their full syllabus in 8 months. Students of classes 6-8 will have 22 live classes every month, 6 days a week while students of classes 9-10 will have 40 live classes every month, 5 days a week. Revision and question-solving classes will be held after syllabus completion for full preparation. Students will also be able to give exams to assess their learning.In Online Batch, there will be two teachers in each live class: One will take the class directly, the second teacher will answer the students' various questions related to the topic. After the end of each class, students will get 30 minutes to ask questions to the teacher directly. Students will receive the lecture sheets and recorded videos of all the live classes. They will also be given homework at the end of the class, and have weekly tests. Based on homework and test reports, a progress report will be provided, through which students and parents can check their progress. There will also be a monthly parents-teachers meeting.10 Minute School started its journey in 2015, and has taught over millions of students in the country through various academic, skill development and job preparation courses. In 2022 alone, more than 7,000 students prepared with 10 Minute School for their SSC exams. Among them, 5,560 students received GPA 5 overall and 4,000 students received GPA 5 in all subjects.