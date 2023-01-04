

LankaBangla Foundation distributes blankets to poor in Rajshahi

With the aim to protect the cold affected people of Rajshahi district from the severity of winter, LankaBangla Foundation took the initiative to organize a winter blankets distribution programme in Rajshahi Sadar's Kadirganj, Rail Gate Bindur Mor, Nagar Bhaban office premises in collaboration with Rajshahi City Corporation on Monday, says a press release.Presidium Member of Bangladesh Awami League and Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation A.H.M. Khairuzzaman (Liton) and Khwaja Shahriar, Managing Director and CEO of LankaBangla Finance Limited distributed the winter blankets among the cold stricken people. During the distribution programme Chairman of Enam Trade Way International Md. Enayetur Rahman and LankaBangla Finance's Board Secretariat and Regulatory Affairs Division Head Mostafa Kamal, FCA; Chief Financial Officer Shamim Al Mamun, FCA; Branch Distribution and Management Division Head Mohd. Mahfujul Islam; Brand Marketing & Communications Division Head Md. Raziuddin and Rajshahi Branch Manager Mohibul Hasan Shajal along with other senior officials of the mentioned institutions were also present.