Wednesday, 4 January, 2023, 6:31 PM
Home Business

Tunisia transport workers strike amid economic woes

Published : Wednesday, 4 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

TUNIS, Jan 3: Tram and bus workers in the Tunisian capital staged a strike over delays in salaries and the lack of an end-of-year bonus Monday, creating traffic jams across Tunis.
The strike is the latest in a string of similar actions as Tunisia grapples with an economic crisis that has led to frequent shortages of basic goods from petrol to cooking oil.
The North African nation is struggling with debts of more than 100 percent of gross domestic product and is in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for a nearly $2 billion-dollar bailout.
Staff from state-owned public transport firm Transtu walked out and hundreds demonstrated outside the prime minister's office, responding to a call by the transport section of the powerful UGTT trade union federation.
The strike froze "the majority" of transport services across the capital of almost three million people, Transtu said.
The transport ministry said the "wildcat strike paralysed transport across Greater Tunis... disrupting the functioning of public services and the interests of the citizen".    -AFP


