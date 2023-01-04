Video
Flight Expert partners with Amadeus to expand global reach

Published : Wednesday, 4 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Flight Expert announces a partnership with Amadeus to provide its customers with the most extensive inventory of travel content available and increase its agents' productivity.
This is the first Bangladeshi travel agency to partner with Amadeus as a global customer, the leading global travel technology provider, says Flight Expert.
 As part of the agreement, Flight Expert will be able to access the Amadeus Travel Platform, which harnesses the intelligent use of data in a one-stop shop to bring together all relevant travel content - including air, accommodation, rail, mobility, insurance, and destination - from any source into a single platform. This also includes full/low-cost airline and NDC content.
Flight Expert's professional team will continue to offer solutions that make a difference in the travel industry in full coordination with global Amadeus teams. Its customers can now enjoy a more comprehensive selection of airline offers to make the most of their travel experience.
 "Together, we will innovate and push forward cutting-edge technology standards including NDC content from carriers connected to the Amadeus Travel Platform. This full range of offerings will give Flight Expert agents access to rich offers so they can provide even better and more personalized experiences to its customers, creating value for both the traveller and the travel agency," said Ramona Bohwongprasert, SVP, India, Southeast Asia & Inside Sales, Travel Sellers, Asia Pacific, Amadeus.
 "We believe that the technology will be the only solution to cater to a wide range of our customer base and travel agencies with all the options to make the booking experience smoother and smarter for the traveller. We recently launched our new B2B & B2C in-house system; therefore, Amadeus will play a significant role in activating all the available travel tech solutions, which will create a new norm of OTA for our travel agents and customers to experience the advantages of technology" said, Salman Bin Rashid Shah Sayeem, CEO of Flight Expert.
With the partnership between Flight Expert and Amadeus, travellers can now use Flight Expert for their flight bookings and to manage their trip strategies. The agreement between Flight Expert and Amadeus is a sign of the commitment to providing customers with the best travel experiences available.


