Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 4 January, 2023, 6:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Electronics brand VISTA begins its maiden journey at DITF

Published : Wednesday, 4 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Business Correspondent

Bangladeshi electronics brand VISTA has participated in it for the first time at the Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) which started its 27th edition at Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Centre at Purbachal  on the first day of the New Year 2023.
 As a quality sensation brand, VISTA has already gained a wide reputation among consumers.
In terms of quality or product quality, VISTA has been recognized as the number one brand in the country's electronics product market. VISTA has announced some special offers for buyers at this trade fair.
The main fairgrounds have two large halls, 'A' and 'B'. VISTA Pavilion is the first in 'A'. If you enter through the main gate, you will see 'A' on the left hand side.
VISTA mini pavilions on or beside the main thoroughfare. VISTA Electronics has a showroom in the light engineering or electronics corner.
Tanveer Jihad, Executive director of VISTA Electronics, said that the VISTA stall has been constructed with two sides open for the convenience of customers and visitors and keeping the environment in mind. On the other side there is a product display. The top is left open for air and light. VISTA's main signage is made up of aesthetic digital signs on a white-matte concept.
Faisal Islam Shashi, VISTA coordinator in charge of the trade fair, said that VISTA introduced the first Android TV in the Bangladesh market. In terms of quality, VISTA is the best in Bangladesh. Google Certified Android-11 TV is VISTA's flagship product.
He said that VISTA's big screen TV is now in great demand. Especially 55 inch, 65 inch, 75 and 86 inch VISTA TVs are in high demand. He said, conscious customers are now buying VISTA TV because it is the best and the price is lower than others.
Ariful Islam, Deputy Coordinator of VISTA at the fair, said that there are special offers for buyers on the occasion of the trade fair. VISTA Android TV is 20 percent off for everyone. There is free home delivery and free installation. However, 55 and 86 inch TVs will get a discount of 25 percent.
VISTA brand 32 to 86 inch size TVs are available at the fair. However, the stakeholders believe that the buyers will be more attracted to the big screen TV. Along with televisions, VISTA brand routers, Android projectors and gaming monitors are also coming to the fair.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Agrani Bank working hard to improve banking to serve clients
Stocks rebound on bargain hunting
IPTM gives 48 waste bins to Kaptan Bazar kitchen market
Jiehong to invest $10m in Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar
BD raises USD price for export proceeds to Tk 102
DBH to give home loan to govt employees
Goshu Kohsan to build water, effluent treatment plants at BSEZ
Mohammad Masoom, Managing Director and CEO, Citizens Bank PLC


Latest News
Fakhrul, Abbas wouldn't be freed from jail until Sunday
18 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
World Cup winner Messi welcomed in Paris
Naogaon court sends 9 BNP men to jail
6,300 chickens charred to death in Rajbari poultry farm fire
No irregularities in Gaibandha-5 by-polls: CEC
BPL team review: Mashrafe, Mushfiqur ‘X-factor’ of Sylhet
PM asks police to firmly deal with destructive acts
SC to hear appeal on Sunday challenging HC bail to Fakhrul, Abbas
China, Ecuador set to sign free trade agreement
Most Read News
Iran upholds two death sentences over protests
HC grants bail to Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas in Nayapaltan cases
Keep serving people to sustain public trust: PM
Legendary Rabindra Sangeet singer Sumitra Sen passes away
Mahbub Hossain made cabinet secretary
Ctg headmaster suspended over sexual harassment of girl students
US dollar price for export proceeds fixed at Tk 102
FM Momen's sister Ayesha Muzakkir passes away
Sheikh Hasina's resignation a must for free, fair elections: Gayeshwar
BTRC lifts ban on GP SIM card sale
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft