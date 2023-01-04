

Edutube quiz contest Dhaka divisional round held

Ethics Advance Technology Limited (EATL) Managing Director M A Mubin Khan presided over the event while the Vice-Chancellor of the National University, Prof Dr. Md. Mashiur Rahman was present as the Chief guest, says a press release.

Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni, MP, inaugurated Edutube Quiz Contest-2022 at Hotel Sheraton in Dhaka earliar this year.

The initiative includes World Bank as Knowledge Partner, Huawei as Technology Partner, and Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) as Strategy Partner.

A total of 25 teams from13 districts of the Dhaka division participated in this round held through Edutube online platform. Of them, Adamya-3 of Manikganj Government High School and BNMPC Quizzers of Birshrestha Noor Mohammad Public College of Dhaka District securing the highest marks made to the Top-16 round of the contest. Each of the23 teams who passed the online phase and were eliminated in the divisional phase was given a prize of ten thousand taka and a certificate.

In his speech, National University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Md. Moshiur Rahman said, "I believe we should move forward by using what our country has given us. You can make a positive change using the creativity that I have seen in you in this wonderful quiz competition. I see the courage in you. I enjoyed the teamwork, and I am happy that when you answer a question wrongly, you did not become upset. It means you want to learn more. You will reach the pinnacle by making mistakes and correcting them along the way. Have a lot of confidence."

National University Registrar Molla Mahfuz Al-Hossein and the Chairman of the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department of North South University, Dr. Rajesh Palit, were also present at the event. M A Mubin Khan, the organizer of the quiz competition and managing director of EATL, mentioned his dream about EduTube and said this competition intended to help the students make better use of their mobile devices. It is to support our teenagers to stay away from the negative aspects of mobile and the internet and help them engage in positive thinking and constructive activities. He expressed his strong determination to spread this contest in all schools and colleges across the country within the next five years.













