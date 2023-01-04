Walton opens showroom at Narayanganj



Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi (Bir Protik), flanked by Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC.'s MD and CEO Golam Murshed and other guests, inaugurating Walton showroom at Pitalganj, Bhaktabari, Narayanganj, recently.

Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi (Bir Protik), also Parliament Member of Narayanganj-1 Constituency recently inaugurated the exclusive showroom cutting ribbon as the chief guest while Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC.'s Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed was also present as special guest, says a press release.

At the function, popular film actress Mousumi, actor Amin Khan, Bangladesh National Cricket Team's All-rounder Mehedi Hasan Miraj and actor Mamnun Emon were also present as the invited guests.

Among others, Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC.'s Deputy Managing Directors Eva Rizwana Nilu and Amdadul Haque Sarker, Senior Executive Director Md. Firoj Alam, and Executive Director Shahiduzzaman Rana were also present.

On the occasion of the inauguration, customers are offered cash discounts up to 10 percent on all products, along with all other customer benefits provided by Walton.

Of late, a grand function was organized on the occasion of the inauguration of 'Purbachal Shitalaksha Electronics' showroom.

Addressing the function, 'Purbachal Shitalaksha Electronics' Proprietors Maniruzzaman Bhuiyan and Shamim Bhuiyan said, there are a good number of customers of Walton brand in Rupganj's Pitalganj. This showroom was opened so that they can easily get all the products and services of the top brands of Bangladesh. On the occasion of the inauguration, customers will get 5 to 10 percent discounts on the purchase of all kinds of products from this showroom. Along with the discounts, customers will also get all the other benefits provided by the company.

A splendid cultural program was also held at the inaugural function of 'Purbachal Shitalaksha Electronics' showroom. Actress Anika Kabir Shokh, actor Nirab, singers Pothik Nobi, Chishti Baul and Atiq Dalim, and comedian Abu Hena Rony performed on the stage.













