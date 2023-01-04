Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 4 January, 2023, 6:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Walton opens showroom at Narayanganj

Published : Wednesday, 4 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Business Desk

Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi (Bir Protik), flanked by Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC.'s MD and CEO Golam Murshed and other guests, inaugurating Walton showroom at Pitalganj, Bhaktabari, Narayanganj, recently.

Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi (Bir Protik), flanked by Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC.'s MD and CEO Golam Murshed and other guests, inaugurating Walton showroom at Pitalganj, Bhaktabari, Narayanganj, recently.

An exclusive distributor showroom of Walton named 'Purbachal Shitalaksha Electronics' was opened at Rupganj in Narayanganj. All kinds of Walton brand's electronics, electrical, home and kitchen appliances, and digital devices are available in the newly opened exclusive distributor showroom at Pitalganj, Bhaktabari.
Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi (Bir Protik), also Parliament Member of Narayanganj-1 Constituency recently inaugurated the exclusive showroom cutting ribbon as the chief guest while Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC.'s Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed was also present as special guest, says a press release.
At the function, popular film actress Mousumi, actor Amin Khan, Bangladesh National Cricket Team's All-rounder Mehedi Hasan Miraj and actor Mamnun Emon were also present as the invited guests.
Among others, Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC.'s Deputy Managing Directors Eva Rizwana Nilu and Amdadul Haque Sarker, Senior Executive Director Md. Firoj Alam, and Executive Director Shahiduzzaman Rana were also present.
On the occasion of the inauguration, customers are offered cash discounts up to 10 percent on all products, along with all other customer benefits provided by Walton.
Of late, a grand function was organized on the occasion of the inauguration of 'Purbachal Shitalaksha Electronics' showroom.
Addressing the function, 'Purbachal Shitalaksha Electronics' Proprietors Maniruzzaman Bhuiyan and Shamim Bhuiyan said, there are a good number of customers of Walton brand in Rupganj's Pitalganj. This showroom was opened so that they can easily get all the products and services of the top brands of Bangladesh. On the occasion of the inauguration, customers will get 5 to 10 percent discounts on the purchase of all kinds of products from this showroom. Along with the discounts, customers will also get all the other benefits provided by the company.
A splendid cultural program was also held at the inaugural function of 'Purbachal Shitalaksha Electronics' showroom. Actress Anika Kabir Shokh, actor Nirab, singers Pothik Nobi, Chishti Baul and Atiq Dalim, and comedian Abu Hena Rony performed on the stage.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Agrani Bank working hard to improve banking to serve clients
Stocks rebound on bargain hunting
IPTM gives 48 waste bins to Kaptan Bazar kitchen market
Jiehong to invest $10m in Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar
BD raises USD price for export proceeds to Tk 102
DBH to give home loan to govt employees
Goshu Kohsan to build water, effluent treatment plants at BSEZ
Mohammad Masoom, Managing Director and CEO, Citizens Bank PLC


Latest News
Fakhrul, Abbas wouldn't be freed from jail until Sunday
18 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
World Cup winner Messi welcomed in Paris
Naogaon court sends 9 BNP men to jail
6,300 chickens charred to death in Rajbari poultry farm fire
No irregularities in Gaibandha-5 by-polls: CEC
BPL team review: Mashrafe, Mushfiqur ‘X-factor’ of Sylhet
PM asks police to firmly deal with destructive acts
SC to hear appeal on Sunday challenging HC bail to Fakhrul, Abbas
China, Ecuador set to sign free trade agreement
Most Read News
Iran upholds two death sentences over protests
HC grants bail to Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas in Nayapaltan cases
Keep serving people to sustain public trust: PM
Legendary Rabindra Sangeet singer Sumitra Sen passes away
Mahbub Hossain made cabinet secretary
Ctg headmaster suspended over sexual harassment of girl students
US dollar price for export proceeds fixed at Tk 102
FM Momen's sister Ayesha Muzakkir passes away
Sheikh Hasina's resignation a must for free, fair elections: Gayeshwar
BTRC lifts ban on GP SIM card sale
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft