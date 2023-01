BDBL Chairman and Former Senior Secretary Shamima Nargis











Bangladesh Development Bank Ltd (BDBL) Chairman and Former Senior Secretary Shamima Nargis along with Managing Director and CEO Md Habibur Rahman Gazi celebrated its 13th founding anniversary by cutting a cake at the bank's head office in capital on Tuesday. Directors Ekhlasur Rahman, Md Abu Hanif Khan, and Kazi Sairul Hasan, other officials and employees of the bank were present on the occasion.