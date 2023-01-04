

Meghna Petroleum approve 15pc dividend at 44th AGM

The AGM was presided over by Md Mahbub Hossain, Senior Secretary of the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company.

A large number of shareholders participated virtually in the meeting.

Khalid Ahmed, Director (Operation & Planning) BPC, Director MPL Board Md Asmaul Hossain, Retired Additional Secretary and Independent Director Md Khalilur Rahman, Retired Additional Secretary and Independent Director Abu Dayan Mohammad Ahsanullah, Joint Secretary, Finance Department and Director Kazi Shahjahan, Deputy Secretary (Private Secretary to Senior Secretary), Energy and Mineral Resources Division and Director Sheikh Mohammad Belayet Hossain, Deputy Secretary, Energy and Mineral Resources Division and Director Abul Fazal Md Nafiul Karim, Director Mohammad Jahangir Alam, Shareholder Director, MPL Board Md Masudur Rahman, Managing Director, Meghna Petroleum Limited and Director, MPL Board and Company Secretary Reza Md Riazuddin were also virtually connected with the meeting.

Shareholders appreciated the various developmental activities of the company and wished the company success and prosperity in their speech at the AGM.

The Board of Directors and all levels of officers, employees and workers of the company were being thanked as the company achieved a post tax profit of Tk 316.53 crores and earnings per share was Tk 29.25 in the financial year

