Six suspected militants put on 5-day remand each

Six suspected militants, who were inspired by militant group Al Qaeda, were placed on a five-day remand each by a Dhaka court in a case filed under Anti-Terrorism Act with Jatrabari Police Station.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Rashidul Alam passed the order on Monday after hearing on remand plea.

The Investigation Officer (IO) of the case also Sub Inspector of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime Division (CTTC) of police , Rafiqul Islam produced the six before the court with a prayer to grant a ten-day remand each for questioning.

The remanded alleged militants are: Abdur Rob, Md Shakib, Md Shamim Hossain, Md Nadeem Sheikh, Md Abshar and Md Sayeed Uddin.

Several teams of CTTC conducted drives in the capital's Sayedabad Bus Terminal, Chattogam and Teknaf and detained them on Sunday.

The CTTC claimed the six suspected militants who were inspired by militant group Al Qaeda.

During primary interrogation, the detainees said that they used to form gangs by communicating on social media and online based apps. They were staying in Teknaf for launching jihad in the country after receiving training with local associates.

Detainee Abdur Rob left for Saudi-Arabia last June in 2019 after studying at a Qawmi madrasa here. While staying in Saudi Arabia, he was inspired to join jihad seeing various jihadi posts and videos online, said CTTC.

Rob used to work as a moderator and bring everyone together online to discuss sharia-based state formation, Jihad, etc. Later, they got acquainted with a Bangladeshi who lives in abroad and established contact via audio-video calls.

That member introduced everyone to