9,951 killed in accidents last year: Jatri Kalyan

Comparing with other years, the country saw highest deaths and injuries in road, railway and waterway accidents in the year 2022. A total of 9,951 people were killed and 12,356 others injured in 6,749 accidents across the country in 2022, said Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity, an association working on passengers' welfare, on Monday.

It also mentioned that this is the highest figure in the last eight years.

The association launched a report in this regard at a press conference at the auditorium of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) in the capital. Secretary General of the association Md Mozammel Haque Chowdhury presented the report at the programme.

According to the fresh report, deaths in road crashes saw a rise by 27.43 per cent in 2022 than that of 2021.

In the year 2022, the report showed that 52.55 per cent of the total accidents last year were on regional highways, 27.70 per cent on national highways and 11.88 per cent on feeder roads.

Meanwhile, 550 people were killed and 201 others injured in 606 railway accidents while 262 accidents on waterways claimed lives of 357 people, and left 318 others injured and 743 more missing.

The association also said that road accidents and deaths is increasing due to irregularities, corruption and lack of accountability of the agencies responsible for ensuring road safety.

It also stressed the need for modernization of the traffic system, ensuring fitness of vehicles to keep pace with the developed world.

The organisation urged the ruling Awami League government to implement its election manifesto to curb road accidents and fatalities.

It also suggested increasing skilled drivers and enforcing the existing laws to minimize road accidents in the country.













