Quader off to S'pore for health check-up

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader left for Singapore on Monday morning for a routine health check-up.

Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, left Dhaka on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight around 8.30am for a routine health check-up at Mount Elizabeth Hospital, said a press release signed by Sheikh Walid Fayez, senior information officer of

the ministry.

He will return to Dhaka on January 4.

This AL leader has been suffering from chronic heart and lung problems for a long time. In 2019, three blockages were found in his coronary arteries. -UNB









