Ban on sale of Grameenphone SIMs goes

Published : Tuesday, 3 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Staff Correspondent

After a six- month ban on sale of Grameenphone's SIM cards, Government finally withdrew the ban. The operator claims it has been losing sale of 40,000 SIMs on average per day. It also lost about 3.5 million customers.
Earlier, Bangladesh Telecom Regulatory Commission (BTRC) banned sale of Grameenphone's SIM cards on June 29 questioning its quality of service.
According to the BTRC, active SIM cards of Grameenphone stood slightly over 81.4 million after October. The number is around 3.5 million less than active SIMs in May.
The operators lose customers if they fail to sell new SIMs as some active SIMs get inactive regularly.  
Meanwhile, Grameen-phone officials maintain that they are doing everything possible to improve the quality of service including buying frequency and
installing it on network, setting up new towers and connecting the towers with optical fibre cables.
The operator said these steps improved the quality of service. The telecom operator has sent a letter to BTRC to assess the improvement in quality of service and lift the ban on SIM card sales.
Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar said, "I've received a report from BTRC today (Sunday). I've seen that the infrastructural development done by Grameenphone in last six months is noticeable," he said adding that the infrastructural development Grameenphone undertaken within this time is somewhat satisfactory.   
BTRC reasoned poor network of Grameenphone on the day of inauguration of Padma Bridge. The operator on July 3 sent a letter to Grameenphone explaining what happened on that day. The operator said it wanted to strengthen network on the Padma Bridge but an application in this end was under consideration. Under the circumstances, the operator increased the capacity of its nearby Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) to the highest. They also installed three temporary towers with powerful equipment to bring the bridge under network coverage
Grameenphone maintains that the over 6km-long Padma bridge cannot be brought under uninterrupted network coverage only by strengthening the towers on two sides of the river. Installation of additional equipment on the bridge was needed for better network coverage, but the telecom operate did not get such approval from the government authorities concerned.
Although the ban of sales of new SIMs was slapped on June 25, four days after the inauguration of Padma bride, the BTRC in September approved the operator to sell some old SIMs. Telecommunication ministry later served BTRC a show cause notice and the permission was cancelled on  November 6.


