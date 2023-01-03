AL strengthened itself across country

People always look forward for better days when a new year begins and it's no different for politicians and political parties.

The year 2022 has ended, and a new year began with the people hoping for better times.

Politics of the country was in the focus of discussions throughout the last year.

Throughout 2022, ruling Awami League (AL) made its presence felt in politics with organisational activities and it spared no effort to keep the ground occupied.

AL leaders and activists spent busy time throughout the year by holding conferences of its party tiers and with local government elections.

And the party was successful in field level politics in 2022.

Targeting the next general election AL was busy with its organisational in 2022 and its leaders and activists were on the field throughout the year.

AL held councils and formed committees at city, district, upazila, thana, ward and unit levels to energize party politics at grassroots.

It spared no effort in reminding the people that the government was developing the national economy.

AL began the year by winning Narayanganj mayoral election in January.

Then it won Cumilla mayoral election in June.

But on December 27, AL's mayoral candidate lost to Jatiya Party candidate in Rangpur City.

2022 was an organisational year for AL.

In 2022, for the first time, AL formed around 1,600 committees in Dhaka North and South cities.

2022 also saw AL holding the largest number of upazila conferences in the party's history.

AL's front organisations also strengthened by holding conferences.

Chhatra League, Juba Mahila League and Mahila Awami League held conferences and handed over the organisational responsibilities to new leaders.

Juba League held extended meetings across the country to mark its 50th founding anniversary.

On November 11, Juba League held a youth rally at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital participated by one million people.

Al's 22nd National Council held on December 24 bolstered the ruling party across the country.

Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina spent the year 2022 addressing rallies on campaigns to create public opinion to re-elect Awami League in the 12th general election.

Her presence in public gatherings re-energised the leaders and activists of the part at grassroots.

AL held election rallies in Jashore on November 24, in Chattogram on December 4 and in Cox's Bazar on December 7.

There was nationwide tension around mass rally called by main opposition BNP in Dhaka on December 10.

Awami League and BNP got embroiled over the e location of the rally.

One person was killed in a clash with the police at Naya Paltan in front of BNP office.

After that, BNP applied to allot a new venue for its mass rally.

And eventually, BNP held its mass rally at Golap Bagh maidan on December 10.

Arrests of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas, two days before the rally, created fresh tension.

Finally, BNP peacefully held its massive rally presenting 10-point demand for the restoration of democracy.

But it could not achieve expected success in its movement against the government.

On the contrary, AL successfully foiled the efforts of the main opposition party to discredit the government.

AL did it by holding meetings wherever BNP called rallies.

AL leaders think that 2022 was a successful year for it for organisational activities.

Regarding this AL Presidium Member and Rajshahi City Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton told the Daily Observer, "Last year was an organisational year for our party. Numerous district and upazila committees of the party were formed during the year. Almost every associate and front organisation including the mother party got a new committee in the year."

"Now Awami League is ready to face all the challenges, and the party is fully prepared for the next general election," he added.

AL Organising Secretary Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel said, "Organisationally 2022 was a busy year for our party. We were fully engaged with organisational activities."

"In 2023, the leaders will try to strengthen the party at divisions to win the next general election," he added.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said, AL is now much stronger organisationally than in the past.













