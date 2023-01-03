Video
Home Front Page

HC to hear bail plea of Fakhrul, Abbas today

Published : Tuesday, 3 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) will hear today (Tuesday) the bail petitions filed by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas, in a case over the clash between police and the party activists in the capital's Nayapaltan on
December 7 last year.
The HC bench comprising Justice Md Selim and Justice Md Riaz Uddin on Monday fixed the date for hearing on the petitions after the BNP leaders' moved with the bail pleas.
Advocate Sagir Hossain Lion filed two separate bail petitions on behalf of BNP leaders.
On December 21, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Asaduzzaman rejected the BNP leaders' bail petitions for the fourth time.
On December 9, a team of Detective Branch (DB) of police picked up Fakhrul and Abbas from their homes in separate raids in the capital city.
Later, they were shown arrested in a case over the clash between police and the party activists in the capital's Nayapaltan. A Dhaka court sent them to jail rejecting their bail pleas.
On December 12, a Dhaka court rejected the bail petitions of 224 leaders and activists of BNP, including Fakhrul and Abbas.
On December 15, the bail petitions of the two BNP leaders were rejected again.
On December 7, a Swechchasebak Dal leader was killed and around 50 others were injured in a clash between police and the BNP activists in front of the party's Nayapaltan Central Office, ahead of its December 10 rally.
Police filed four cases with Ramna, Shahjahanpur, Motijheel and Paltan police stations against 720 BNP activists and over 2,400 unnamed people in connection with the clash with BNP.
Of the BNP men, 450 were accused in the case filed with Nayapaltan police station, 20 with Motijheel police station and seven with Shahjahanpur police station.


