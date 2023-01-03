Exports post surprise growth by 9.33pc over last year's

When the global economy has been facing threat of recession due to Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War, foreign exchange reserves have been under pressure due to increasing import costs and remittance earning has been declining on regular basis, country's export trade is giving relief with one surprise after another.

December posted more gains, following November's first-ever US$ 5 billion in one month. A total of US$ 5.36b dollar worth of goods were exported this month from the country, according to the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).

The EPB released the data on export earnings on Monday, showing that the export earnings in the last month of 2022 reached $5.36 billion. This figure is 9.33 per cent higher than that of December last year.

In the previous month of November, there was an average record. For the first time in the country, exports of goods worth $5.09 billion were recorded in a single month. That record was exceeded a month later. This success of the export sector is surprising. Because of the shortage of gas and electricity in the country from September, production was feared to decrease. But the opposite happened.

The world economy is in turmoil due to the Russia-Ukraine war. All calculations have been turned upside down. Inflation is rising in countries including the world's largest economy, the United States. People's purchasing power is decreasing. Various organizations including the World Bank-IMF are predicting that the recession will come down in the New Year.

Exporters have expressed surprise at record after record export earnings in this shattered world market. They say that the economy of Bangladesh will turn around based on this jump in export income.

In the first six months of the fiscal year (July-December) based on November-December, the export income stood at $ 27.31 billion. It is 10.56 percent higher than that of the same period of the fiscal year 2021-22.

Of this revenue, $ 23 billion or 92 per cent came from the readymade garment sector. In six months, the growth in this sector has been 15.56 per cent.

Bangladesh Policy Research Institute (PRI) Director and European trade researcher Dr Mohammad Abdur Razzaque said that Bangladesh is exporting very necessary garments at a reasonable rate, the demand of which has increased slightly in the European market.

Demand for affordable clothing has increased in Europe. Where inflation-wracked consumers are paying higher prices for all goods.

He said that Bangladesh produces regular wear and home textile items. It mainly exports to the European Union market.

Besides, exports of fruits, vegetables, frozen fish, jute and leather products and handicrafts have also increased in the EU countries, he said.

He said that as the signs of ending the Russia-Ukraine war are visible, the export destination of Bangladesh to EU plus countries like UK, Canada and USA will continue to increase.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) director Mohiuddin Rubel said, "The rise in export is difficult to explain with logic; however, this may be caused by increased unit price due to inflation and raw materials cost hike, as well as the order surge in previous months. The global trade and economic outlook appears to be depressive and retail business worldwide is facing a difficult time. Therefore such growth may not be taken as a reason for complacency. We are rather cautious and optimistic about the future as the industry is transforming to a sustainable one, which is our biggest strength."

Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan said that although the purchase order of garments has decreased in the last few months, it has increased again due to the diversification of products and the addition of new export destinations such as South Korea, non-European Union (EU).

He said that the supply capacity of Bangladesh is good. The price of clothes is also in hand. Besides, orders will increase during winter and Christmas celebrations.

The BGMEA President said that Bangladesh's export market is creating a good option for all types of buyers, despite the increase in raw material prices, with resumption of on-hold consignment shipments and increased focus on diversification.

Policy Research Institute (PRI) Executive Director Ahsan H Mansur said, "This is very positive news at this time. During this difficult period, more than $ 5 billion of export income came to the country in a month. To continue this, the public and private sectors must make strong efforts from each position. If you can maintain this positive trend, there will be no more problems. Remittances also increased in December. The first installment of the IMF loan will also be available in February. All in all, the pressure that has been created on the reserves will not be there anymore. He thinks that this crisis can be dealt with like Covid-19."













