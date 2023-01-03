Inter-ministerial panel soon to combat disinformation

The government is forming an inter-ministerial committee to fight disinformation at home and abroad.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen announced the decision after a meeting with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and Law Minister Anisul Huq on Monday. Inspector General of Police Abdullah Al-Mamun and senior

officers of the force were also present.

Momen said the foreign had such a committee beforehand. Now its activities will be bolstered through the inclusion of representatives of the home and law ministries. The director general of UN affairs at the foreign ministry will head the committee.

The foreign minister said the committee will also focus on good news along with disinformation. "There'll be nothing specific, Not just disinformation only."

"The committee's task will be to inform us after working in coordination to remove disinformation."

Momen refused the idea that the government is forming the committee ahead of the next general election. "We aren't much concerned about elections. The polls will be held as usual."

Asked if the government will act against the Bangladeshis abroad who are carrying out an anti-government campaign online, he said: "Let them speak. They have the right to speech."

Momen faced questions about concerns expressed by Dhaka-based foreign diplomats over the next election. "If people are with us, foreigners won't matter."

After the inter-ministerial meeting, Momen sat online with the Bangladeshi ambassadors and high commissioners abroad.

He said he asked them to respond spontaneously and immediately to misinformation

"I've told them not to sit idle and wait for the ministry's orders when someone spreads misinformation. Forget the old practices. We've entered a new era and I believe you can work responsibly to that end."

-bdnews24.com














