From a year of landmark developments to a year of challenges

We have entered a New Year, leaving behind an eventful 2022.

Reflecting back, the past year has been a memorable one with a number of mega development projects turning into reality. Ranging from the inauguration of Padma Multi-Purpose Bridge, Dhaka Metrorail, as many as 100 bridges scattering across 25 districts to 100 highways in 50 districts to Payra Power Plant - Bangladesh appeared markedly focused to meet its development goals under the astute and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Simultaneously, the implemented development projects would not only help in upgrading the country's communication system, but also play a vital role in giving a boost to the country's GDP growth.

Besides the people, we are also jubilant that in the face of a number of odds and challenges - triggered by a pandemic and an ongoing war in Europe - Bangladesh has managed to win over numerous tests and obstacles.

However, as far as unfinished mega development projects in the country are concerned, 2023 offers both hope and caution. The government must

ensure on-time-completion of the projects as well as prevent extra expenditures on the pretext of delay.

On the diplomatic front, the year has been another successful stint for the government registering a number of high-level visits, namely the prime minister's participation in the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, official visit to India and PM's attendance in the funeral of Queen Elizabeth 2nd in the United Kingdom. Moreover, her official visits to Finland and Saudi Arabia last year were instrumental in cementing and giving a boost to respective bi-lateral ties.

In short, all 3 key objectives of the Mujib Year - Diplomacy, Friendship and Prosperity - had been manifested through her visits. Moreover, the government remained noticeably cautious in exercising its voting rights in the United Nations over sensitive and controversial issues as well as joining new alliances, forums and frameworks.

Nevertheless, the foreign diplomatic community in the country has often come under the spotlight for reportedly 'meddling' in our national politics. We believe, the upcoming national polls scheduled to take place by the end of next December or early January next year must not be marred by external pressure and influence.

We don't consider it fair and appropriate for responsible diplomats to intervene in Bangladesh's internal affairs while influencing the country's sensitive political and diplomatic policy making procedures. Similarly, the diplomats should not feel insecure, uncomfortable and embarrassed by any move and comments.

However, in the economic front a number of big-scale financial scams in the banking sector had shaken the people's trust on our private and public banks. Failure in recovering bad loans, corruption in withdrawing huge funds while violating Bangladesh Bank rules and siphoning-off huge amount of money abroad - all have resulted in an organised financial chaos. In addition, rising import cost started eating up Bangladesh's foreign currency reserves from the beginning of 2022, resulting in fast depreciation of Taka against the US dollar. The price spiral of essential items and rising inflation have been raising general concern and anguish.

Amid such difficult times, quite surprisingly the country's per capita income increased further reaching $2,824 - thanks to the rise in economic activities. The pace of growth of Bangladesh's economy rose to 7.25 per cent in 21-22 fiscal year from 6.94 per cent the previous year.

That said - on one hand the year 2023 will be a massive challenge for the government to restore discipline and rule of law in the banking sector while on the other it will have to run the extra mile to bring back people's faith on our banks. Lest we forget - the best way to fight corruption is to fight it together with the people.

Apart from the banking sector, the energy sector last year recorded repeated and unprecedented price hike in oil and electricity prices. The energy sector is another area where the government needs to focus on efficient policy making.

However, despite abnormal price hikes in power price and countrywide unregulated load-shedding triggered by the Russia-Ukraine War, it comes as a great sigh of relief that the regular load-shedding is over.

Most importantly, in the month of last May, the government announced that it brought 100 per cent of its population under electricity coverage. The achievement places Bangladesh ahead of India and Pakistan among the countries in South Asia, which have so far achieved 98 per cent and 74 per cent electricity coverage respectively.

Fortunately enough, unlike 2021 and 2022 the past year has not been clouded by COVID deaths, and Bangladesh government has been largely praised at home and abroad for vaccinating most of the population coupled with ensuring first and second booster doses for elderly citizens.

The year 2022 has been one painful year with unprecedented hikes in commodity prices and public transport fares. Higher tax, poor market monitoring and commodity price manipulation by 'Syndicates' noticeably squeezed the best out of commoners. The New Year unquestionably poses a challenge to address the dilemma of common people.

As far as domestic politics is concerned, 2022 has been an action-packed year, especially the last three months of the year. The main political opposition party of the country BNP has re-emerged with a number of demands through a series of countrywide gatherings, processions and rallies. Following BNP's 10 December's divisional rally held at Golapbagh playground in capital Dhaka, it became clear that the government will face challenges from the opposition parties before the national election.

As for BNP and all political opposition factions, we would like to remind their leaderships that unseating a government through violent means and illogical demands is no more a welcome move. A change in government can only be done through 'ballot'. Similarly, the ruling party Awami League should also show political tolerance to the opposition in order to create an environment for a fair and acceptable national election.

However, we are still missing sincere dialogues to end conflicts between our political parties.

Conflict resolution at the national level is the demand of the day, especially in the context of the prevailing political impasse in today's Bangladesh.

Just prior to the national election this year, we should raise our collective awareness to resolve the differences amicably in national politics. Otherwise, low morale, ambiguity, conflict, tension, and confusion will lead us to acute political instability from which no political body can avoid respective political responsibilities. People from all walks of life have the right to develop a shared goal in a pluralistic democracy.

As a nation we had won over the hardest of obstacles in the past, we are confident we can also make the best in the New Year.

As a responsible media house devoted to stand for people's rights, The Daily Observer commits to continue to work for public interest, social justice, development and for better democratic as well as non-communal practices promoting the spirit of the War of Liberation.

In this new year we must take a collective pledge by cutting across party lines and address all sectors where we are failing. Otherwise we won't and can't move forward.












