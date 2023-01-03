Police Week begins today

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday asked police in Bangladesh to make it as the "people's police" by working tirelessly with integrity and humanity.

"I hope that every member of the Bangladesh Police will carry out their duties with the spirit and patriotism of the great Liberation War. I believe that you will work tirelessly to make Bangladesh Police as the 'people's police' as expected by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib by carrying out duties with honesty, devotion and humanity," she said.

The PM said this in a message issued on the occasion of the Police

Week-2023, which is set to kick off on Tuesday.

Talking about the successes of Bangladesh Police, she said police have achieved successes in the campaign against militancy and terrorism. "They continue to play an effective role in ensuring safe roads and ensuring the protection of state assets, including eradication of drugs, cybercrime, rumours, money laundering and human trafficking," she added.

Hasina said Bangladesh has been able to maintain communal harmony thanks to the support of police, administration and other forces. "Our policemen have earned great respect and dignity in the United Nations peacekeeping missions by going beyond the country's border," she said.

She recalled the contribution of the police in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, saying that the policemen risked their lives to fight the coronavirus and have played an unprecedented role in the services towards the people.

Focusing on her government's steps taken during 1996-2001 and 2009-till now for the wellbeing of the law enforcement agency, the PM said the Awami League government has done everything necessary for the welfare of the police.

"In Digital Bangladesh, we are committed to expanding technology-based policing services," she said.

She said the AL government has recruited manpower, creating the necessary number of new posts in the police organogram in the last 14 years since the formation of the government in 2009.

Besides, her government also formed a good number of ranges including Industrial Police, Tourist Police, Naval Police, Police Bureau of Investigation and Anti-Terrorism and Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit, and Metropolitan Unit, Cyber Police Centre, Battalion, In-Service Training Centre, Police Station, Investigation Centre, Police Outpost and the 999 units to render the national emergency service, she added.

The Prime Minister said they have reintroduced the rank badge of the IGP and launched service desks for women, children, elderly and disabled people. "We're providing the police services to the doorsteps of the people through beat policing," she added.

On the occasion of the Police Week, she extended her sincere greetings and congratulation to all the members of Bangladesh Police.

Hasina wished all the programmes of 'Police Week 2023' a success. -UNB













