Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 January, 2023, 11:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Police Week begins today

President, PM issue messages

Published : Tuesday, 3 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday asked police in Bangladesh to make it as the "people's police" by working tirelessly with integrity and humanity.
"I hope that every member of the Bangladesh Police will carry out their duties with the spirit and patriotism of the great Liberation War. I believe that you will work tirelessly to make Bangladesh Police as the 'people's police' as expected by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib by carrying out duties with honesty, devotion and humanity," she said.
The PM said this in a message issued on the occasion of the Police
Week-2023, which is set to kick off on Tuesday.
Talking about the successes of Bangladesh Police, she said police have achieved successes in the campaign against militancy and terrorism. "They continue to play an effective role in ensuring safe roads and ensuring the protection of state assets, including eradication of drugs, cybercrime, rumours, money laundering and human trafficking," she added.
Hasina said Bangladesh has been able to maintain communal harmony thanks to the support of police, administration and other forces. "Our policemen have earned great respect and dignity in the United Nations peacekeeping missions by going beyond the country's border," she said.
She recalled the contribution of the police in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, saying that the policemen risked their lives to fight the coronavirus and have played an unprecedented role in the services towards the people.
Focusing on her government's steps taken during 1996-2001 and 2009-till now for the wellbeing of the law enforcement agency, the PM said the Awami League government has done everything necessary for the welfare of the police.  
"In Digital Bangladesh, we are committed to expanding technology-based policing services," she said.
She said the AL government has recruited manpower, creating the necessary number of new posts in the police organogram in the last 14 years since the formation of the government in 2009.
Besides, her government also formed a good number of ranges including Industrial Police, Tourist Police, Naval Police, Police Bureau of Investigation and Anti-Terrorism and Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit, and Metropolitan Unit, Cyber Police Centre, Battalion, In-Service Training Centre, Police Station, Investigation Centre, Police Outpost and the 999 units to render the national emergency service, she added.
The Prime Minister said they have reintroduced the rank badge of the IGP and launched service desks for women, children, elderly and disabled people. "We're providing the police services to the doorsteps of the people through beat policing," she added.
On the occasion of the Police Week, she extended her sincere greetings and congratulation to all the members of Bangladesh Police.
Hasina wished all the programmes of 'Police Week 2023' a success.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Six suspected militants put on 5-day remand each
9,951 killed in accidents last year: Jatri Kalyan
Visitors still thin at the Trade Fair at Purbachal
Illegally parked trucks block the street. The photo was taken from Tejgaon
HC wants RAJUK's explanation over missing docs of 30,000 clients
Quader off to S'pore for health check-up
Ban on sale of Grameenphone SIMs goes
AL strengthened itself across country


Latest News
Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, could step up drone use
Biman to be smart airline in 'Smart Bangladesh': CEO
EU, Beijing heading for collision over China’s COVID crisis
UK all-party parliamentary group meets Speaker
LDA to take part in BNP's anti-govt movement
Life insurance official cushed under train in Khilgaon
BPL 2023: Ticket prices for first phase revealed
Two children killed in Kashmir blast day after four gunned down
BGB man kills himself with service weapon in Satkhira
Sheikh Hasina's resignation a must for free, fair elections: Gayeshwar
Most Read News
12 kg LPG cylinder price slashed by Tk 65
Technical glitch delays metro rail ticket sale at Agargaon station
Armed attack on Mexican prison leaves 14 dead
Workplace accidents: 1034 workers died in 2022
New York legalizes human composting after death
Bangladesh envoys asked to respond anti-state propaganda spontaneously
Ice, Yaba worth Tk 5cr recovered in Teknaf
Ukraine reports more Russian drone attacks
Keep serving people to sustain public trust: PM
HC grants bail to Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas in Nayapaltan cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft