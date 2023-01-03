

Atomic Energy Commission gets new Chairman

Professor Dr Ashok Kumar Pal, the son of a noble family of kanaidiya village of Tala police station in Satkhira district. He joined Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences, Khulna on Marche 1, 1990 as Medical Officer. Later, he obtained a post graduate diploma in nuclear medicine from Dhaka University in 1992.



Professor Dr Ashok Kumar Pal was appointed as the Chairman of Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC), the commission said in a press release on Sunday.Professor Dr Ashok Kumar Pal, the son of a noble family of kanaidiya village of Tala police station in Satkhira district. He joined Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences, Khulna on Marche 1, 1990 as Medical Officer. Later, he obtained a post graduate diploma in nuclear medicine from Dhaka University in 1992.