BD registers 14 more Covid cases

Bangladesh registered 14 more Covid cases in the 24 hours till Monday morning.With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,037,156, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,440as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity fell to 0.84 per cent from Sunday's 1.07 per cent as 1,667 samples were tested during the period.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 percent while recovery rate slightly decreased to 97.58per cent, it added.

In November, the country reported 10 Covid-linked deaths and 1,345 cases.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year. -UNB











