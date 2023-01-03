Massive development programmes in edn sector on: Sujon

PANCHAGARH, Jan 2: Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujon said the incumbent government has been implementing massive development programs in country's education sector for spreading the light of quality education across the country.

He said, as part of the development programmes, huge relevant infrastructures including construction of the academic buildings, modernization and digitalization of the classrooms are being carried out in almost all educational institutions to ensure quality education for the students of schools, madrasas and colleges in the country.

"Digital service is going to reach everywhere under the present government. The countrymen are getting benefit by using digital system from home," Sujon added.

The minister said this while speaking at a function of 'Textbook Distribution Festival-2023' at Boda Govt Pilot Model School and College ground in the district as the chief guest on Sunday. -BSS











