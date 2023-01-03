Khandker Mahbub laid to rest

BNP vice-chairman and senior lawyer Khandker Mahbub Hossain was buried at Azimpur Graveyard in the capital on Monday.

The burial took place after his fifth namaz-e-janaza at the Khilgaon after Zuhr prayers.

Mahbub, who was elected president of the Supreme Court Bar Association on four occasions, died at Evercare Hospital at the age of 84.

His first janaza was held at Bashundhara residential area mosque and the second one on Khandaker Mahbub Hossain Eye Hospital premises at Mirpur, the third one at Nayapaltan in front of BNP's central office and the fourth one on the Supreme Court premises on Sunday. -UNB











