One held with 27-kg hemp in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Jan 2: The Detective Branch (DB) of Rangpur Police in a raid seized 27 kilograms of hemp and arrested one person on Sunday from village Omar in Gangachara upazila of the district.

"On a tip off, a DB police team searched a covered van, seized the contraband ganja and arrested the man," Assistant Commissioner of Police (ASP) of the DB police Md Ashraful Alam Polash said on Monday.

The arrested person was identified as Md Murad, son of Md Shamsul Haque of village Kabir Mamud in Phulbari upazila of Kurigram district. -BSS











