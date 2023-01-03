Video
Prisoner dies while undergoing treatment at Gazipur hospital

Published : Tuesday, 3 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

GAZIPUR, Jan 2: A prisoner who fell sick at Kashimpur Jail of Gazipur died at Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital in the early hours of Monday.
The deceased was Md Nehal Uddin, 65, son of Kanu Mia of Bagchapair village of Kaliakoir upazila of the district. He had been in Kashimpur Jail since November, 2022.
Nehal Uddin was arrested in a case filed against him under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act at Kaliakoir police station, said Amirul Islam, jail superintendent of Kashimpur Central Jail Part-2.
"He suddenly felt sick at Kashimpur Central Jail Part-1 unit around 11:30pm on Sunday. First, he was taken to the jail hospital and later sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital for better treatment. A doctor of the hospital declared him dead around 2:30am on Monday," said Amirul Islam.
He said the body will be handed over to the relatives of the deceased after completion of the legal procedure.     -UNB    


