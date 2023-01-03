BNP falls in trouble for seeking foreigner’s help: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Monday said BNP and their collaborators want to put the government in an odd position by flattering foreigners and doing the politics of conflict, but they have fallen in trouble.

"BNP and their allies are doing politics of conflict, groveling and knocking on the doors of foreigners and hatching conspiracies against the country. They want to fall the government in a trouble by doing so. But, they themselves have fallen into a problem as they wanted to create chaos by holding December 10 rally in front of BNP's Naya Paltan office. But, they have failed to do so and they have already realized how its strength and ability are," he added.

The minister said these while replying to a query of journalists after exchanging views with the leaders of Bangladesh Pradorshok Samity at the meeting room of his ministry at the Secretariat in the capital.

Advisor of Samity Sudipta Kumar Das, leaders - Younus Rubel, Sharfuddin Rubel, Sahidur Rahman, Taposh Das Gupta, Isha Khan, Samrat Shah and Faruque Ahmed, among others, were present in the meeting.

Additional secretary (film, social and new media) Dr Md Jahangir Alam was also present in the meeting.

Hasan said BNP tried to create an unstable situation in the country this year like in 2013, 2014 and 2015. "We have an idea what they (BNP) want to do and what can they do. We have a plan and preparation to face them. It is not a difficult task for us," he added.

He said BNP has taken two drastic decisions in the last month. Of those, one is of taking the decision of holding a rally in the Naya Paltan area and another is the resignation of their lawmakers from the parliament, he added.

They have suffered politically for the duo decisions, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.

In the view exchange meeting, the Minister said it will be possible to import and screening of 10 Indian Hindi films in a year if the ministry gets requests from all of the film industry.

"We will take initiative if the Chalochithra Prodorshok Samity, Parichalak Samity, Shilpi Samity and Projojak Samity would give written applications," he added.

He said the film industry of the country had started its journey under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. And Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken a number of steps, including a loan fund of Taka 1,000 crore with low interest, for the development of the industry, he added.

The minister said the concerned authority has received 50 applications. He hoped that the applications will be sorted out soon.

Earlier in the morning, Hasan joined the national rally of Islami Andolan Bangladesh (IAB) at Suhrawardy Udyan here.

In his remarks, the Minister said though BNP wanted to hold their December 10 rally in Naya Paltan, later, they went to Golapbagh ground. The IAB also wanted to hold their rally in front of Baitul Mukarram, he added. -BSS
















