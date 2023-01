Renowned architect Mubasshar Hussein passed away at a hospital in the city early Monday. He was 79.

Mubasshar, also a freedom fighter, breathed his last at Bangladesh Specialized Hospital around 1:35am, said his family.

Born in 1943 in Brahmanbaria, Mubasshar graduated in architecture from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology in 1972. He served as the President of Institute of Architects Bangladesh. -UNB