Syed Ashraf’s 4th death anniv today

Tuesday, 3 January, 2023, 11:06 PM
Advance Search
Published : Tuesday, 3 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

The fourth death anniversary of former Awami League General Secretary Syed Ashraful Islam will be observed today.
On January 3 in 2019, Syed Ashraf, also the then Public Administration Minister, died at the age of 68 while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bangkok. He had been suffering from lung cancer.
Ashraf was born in Mymensingh in 1952. His father Syed Nazrul Islam was acting President of Mujibnagar Government in 1971 and one of the key organisers of Bangladesh's independence struggle.
Ashraf took part in the 1971 Liberation War after taking training from Dehradun in India. He was a member of Muktibahini.
Ashraf was actively involved in student politics. After the country's independence, he became the general secretary of Mymensingh District Chhatra League and also served as Assistant Publicity Secretary of the Bangladesh Chhatra League Central Committee.    -BSS


