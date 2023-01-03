Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 January, 2023, 11:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

New export facilitation fund promising

Published : Tuesday, 3 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137

New export facilitation fund promising

New export facilitation fund promising

It is encouraging to note that the Bangladesh Bank (BB) has established a revolving Tk 100 billion Export Facilitation Pre-finance Fund (EFPF) in order to fast-track and diversify exports including absorb post covid-19 shocks. In addition, the fund has been designed to tackle future challenges in external trade stemming from its journey towards becoming a developing nation.

However, BB has clarified that banks will avail the fund at an interest rate of 1.5 percent, and the end users will pay 4 per cent to avail the fund from banks.

Under the pre-finance scheme, BB will finance businesses through banks in response to their applications. An exporter will be allowed to obtain a loan of a maximum Tk 200 crore from the fund, which is a pre-finance scheme by nature. Exporters will have to use the fund to import raw materials.

In particular, we welcome the clause that if any exporter fails to repatriate the worth of exported goods on time due to any unexpected situation, the central bank will extend the repayment facility for another three months on a case-to-case basis.

The Bank Company Act 1991 disqualified loan defaulters from applying from the fund. Moreover, clients already enjoying loans from other funds of the central bank to import raw materials will not be allowed to take loans from the central bank's scheme. These two articles are important pre-conditions, so to ensure the facilitation fund is not in any manner abused or misused by wrong parties, and especially when the central bank is wobbling to recover thousands and thousands of crores of default loans.    

It was important since the world has turned highly unpredictable against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine War, and unexpected military conflicts have a higher possibility to erupt anywhere around the world anytime.

Understandably, the facilitation fund would also help our exporters to address the present challenges resulting from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Similarly, banks would also enjoy new funds from the scheme, in case they fail to repatriate their export bills on time for unforeseen reasons.

However, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and regional conflicts our exporters from the private sector are facing much hardship - and as our competitor countries are providing different facilities to their exporters - BB's new fund would surely support the country's export sector.

To finish with, given the mismanagement and chaos to have overwhelmed our banking sector, the least we expect is any form of corruption and nepotism taking place in export facilitation fund disbursement related issues.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New export facilitation fund promising
Rickety kitchen market enters a new year
Let us maintain diplomatic protocol
Quelling fuel market manipulation a must
Opening of a landmark project
Yet another oil spillage disaster
New COVID variant triggers worry
River erosion taking toll


Latest News
Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, could step up drone use
Biman to be smart airline in 'Smart Bangladesh': CEO
EU, Beijing heading for collision over China’s COVID crisis
UK all-party parliamentary group meets Speaker
LDA to take part in BNP's anti-govt movement
Life insurance official cushed under train in Khilgaon
BPL 2023: Ticket prices for first phase revealed
Two children killed in Kashmir blast day after four gunned down
BGB man kills himself with service weapon in Satkhira
Sheikh Hasina's resignation a must for free, fair elections: Gayeshwar
Most Read News
12 kg LPG cylinder price slashed by Tk 65
Technical glitch delays metro rail ticket sale at Agargaon station
Armed attack on Mexican prison leaves 14 dead
Workplace accidents: 1034 workers died in 2022
New York legalizes human composting after death
Bangladesh envoys asked to respond anti-state propaganda spontaneously
Ice, Yaba worth Tk 5cr recovered in Teknaf
Ukraine reports more Russian drone attacks
Keep serving people to sustain public trust: PM
HC grants bail to Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas in Nayapaltan cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft