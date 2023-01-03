

New export facilitation fund promising



However, BB has clarified that banks will avail the fund at an interest rate of 1.5 percent, and the end users will pay 4 per cent to avail the fund from banks.



Under the pre-finance scheme, BB will finance businesses through banks in response to their applications. An exporter will be allowed to obtain a loan of a maximum Tk 200 crore from the fund, which is a pre-finance scheme by nature. Exporters will have to use the fund to import raw materials.



In particular, we welcome the clause that if any exporter fails to repatriate the worth of exported goods on time due to any unexpected situation, the central bank will extend the repayment facility for another three months on a case-to-case basis.



The Bank Company Act 1991 disqualified loan defaulters from applying from the fund. Moreover, clients already enjoying loans from other funds of the central bank to import raw materials will not be allowed to take loans from the central bank's scheme. These two articles are important pre-conditions, so to ensure the facilitation fund is not in any manner abused or misused by wrong parties, and especially when the central bank is wobbling to recover thousands and thousands of crores of default loans.



It was important since the world has turned highly unpredictable against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine War, and unexpected military conflicts have a higher possibility to erupt anywhere around the world anytime.



Understandably, the facilitation fund would also help our exporters to address the present challenges resulting from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Similarly, banks would also enjoy new funds from the scheme, in case they fail to repatriate their export bills on time for unforeseen reasons.



However, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and regional conflicts our exporters from the private sector are facing much hardship - and as our competitor countries are providing different facilities to their exporters - BB's new fund would surely support the country's export sector.



