Tuesday, 3 January, 2023, 11:06 PM
Home Op-Ed

Psychiatrists important for educational institutions

Published : Tuesday, 3 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

Dear Sir
In educational institutions, especially in college and university, suicidal case has increased in an alarming rate. A report from a voluntary organization ACHOL foundation revealed that in 2021 almost 101 university students died by suicide. Among them almost 60% students were from public university. Till December, 2022 more numbers are added in this suicidal list. Recent times, a suicidal video of a student of Dhaka University have drawn the attention of aware people.

 Corona virus has significant impact in educational sectors. Different statistics and reports revealed the mental health of the students during pandemic situation.  Delay in completing graduation and career related issue made them more frustrated.

This issue should be considered seriously so that suicidal case can be reduced. Each institution should appoint part time or full time psychiatrist for counseling their students and to improve their mental health. Authority should consider this issue and can ensure a better condition for the mental health of the students.

K M Masum Billah
Officer, Janata Bank Ltd, Area Office, Patuakhali


