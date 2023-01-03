A flock of big Hilsa caught from Feni River



A flock of big Hilsa caught from the Boro Feni River. photo: observer

Amid thick fog, fishers set their fishing net in the river in Sonagazi Upazila, and netted these big-sized Hilsa fish. Of these, 15 ones were of over 2 kg while the remaining 40 were 950 grams to over 1 kg.

These Hilsas were taken to a warehouse along the river bank. These were sold at an auction price of Tk 95,500 to local fish traders Abdul Mannan and Neyamat Ullah. Later on, they sold 15 big Hilsas at Tk 57,600.

Locals said, with the arrival of the winter Hilsa arrival has decreased in the river.

In the morning, 10-12 fishers including Md Abdul Khaleq, Abul Kashem, and Safi Ullah of Adarshagram Village dropped their net in the river. After setting the net, they were waiting. At noon with the decreasing current of tide, they felt a pulling in the net, and understood that something big has got caught up. They started lifting the net and found these big Hilsas.

Abdul Khaleq said, he was not getting Hilsa of more than 20-30 kg for several days in the warehouse. In the afternoon of the day, he went to the warehouse and got surprise seeing these big Hilsas. The 15 big Hilsas were measured about 32kg. He and Neyamat Ullah purchased these at the auction price of Tk 48, 200.

In the afternoon they took these fishes to fish bazaar in the town. Enthusiastic people gathered there to see these.

Fish trader Neyamat Ullah said, they asked Tk 2,000 per kg of the 2 kg weight Hilsas, and sold these 15 fishes at Tk 1,750-1,800 per kg. Other Hilsas were sold at Tk 800-1,200 per kg.

Local fishers said, besides Hilsa, coral, boal, katla, pungus, and bagair fishes of 5-20 kg weight are netted in Boro and Chhota Feni rivers. These are also tasty fishes.

Sonagazi Upazila Fisheries Officer Tursha Saha said, before the Hilsa preservation campaign, different species of big fishes were found.

