Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 January, 2023, 11:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

A flock of big Hilsa caught from Feni River

Published : Tuesday, 3 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondent

A flock of big Hilsa caught from the Boro Feni River. photo: observer

A flock of big Hilsa caught from the Boro Feni River. photo: observer

FENI, Jan 2: A flock of 55 big Hilsas of one and two kilogram (kg) weight was caught by fishermen in the Boro Feni River in the district on Sunday noon.
Amid thick fog, fishers set their fishing net in the river in Sonagazi Upazila, and netted these big-sized Hilsa fish. Of these, 15 ones were of over 2 kg while the remaining 40 were 950 grams to over 1 kg.
These Hilsas were taken to a warehouse along the river bank. These were sold at an auction price of Tk 95,500 to local fish traders Abdul Mannan and Neyamat Ullah. Later on, they sold 15 big Hilsas at Tk 57,600.
Locals said, with the arrival of the winter Hilsa arrival has decreased in the river.
In the morning, 10-12 fishers including Md Abdul Khaleq, Abul Kashem, and Safi Ullah of Adarshagram Village dropped their net in the river. After setting the net, they were waiting. At noon with the decreasing current of tide, they felt a pulling in the net, and understood that something big has got caught up. They started lifting the net and found these big Hilsas.
Abdul Khaleq said, he was not getting Hilsa of more than 20-30 kg for several days in the warehouse. In the afternoon of the day, he went to the warehouse and got surprise seeing these big Hilsas. The 15 big Hilsas were measured about 32kg. He and Neyamat Ullah purchased these at the auction price of Tk 48, 200.
In the afternoon they took these fishes to fish bazaar in the town. Enthusiastic people gathered there to see these.
Fish trader Neyamat Ullah said, they asked Tk 2,000 per kg of the 2 kg weight Hilsas, and sold these 15 fishes at Tk 1,750-1,800 per kg. Other Hilsas were sold at Tk 800-1,200 per kg.
Local fishers said, besides Hilsa, coral, boal, katla, pungus, and bagair fishes of 5-20 kg weight are netted in Boro and Chhota Feni rivers. These are also tasty fishes.
Sonagazi Upazila Fisheries Officer Tursha Saha said, before the Hilsa preservation campaign, different species of big fishes were found.
This season big Hilsas of 2-2.5 and 3 kg were netted in these rivers several times, the fisheries official maintained.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
A flock of big Hilsa caught from Feni River
10 robbers nabbed with looted arms in Narsingdi
Two killed in road mishaps in Noakhali, Munshiganj
Two people murdered in Gopalganj, Cumilla
Obituary
Russian citizen dies falling from building at RNPP
National Social Service Day observed in districts
Blankets distributed among poor people


Latest News
Biman to be smart airline in 'Smart Bangladesh': CEO
EU, Beijing heading for collision over China’s COVID crisis
UK all-party parliamentary group meets Speaker
LDA to take part in BNP's anti-govt movement
Life insurance official cushed under train in Khilgaon
BPL 2023: Ticket prices for first phase revealed
Two children killed in Kashmir blast day after four gunned down
BGB man kills himself with service weapon in Satkhira
Sheikh Hasina's resignation a must for free, fair elections: Gayeshwar
One killed in Mymensingh fire
Most Read News
12 kg LPG cylinder price slashed by Tk 65
Technical glitch delays metro rail ticket sale at Agargaon station
Armed attack on Mexican prison leaves 14 dead
Workplace accidents: 1034 workers died in 2022
New York legalizes human composting after death
Bangladesh envoys asked to respond anti-state propaganda spontaneously
Ice, Yaba worth Tk 5cr recovered in Teknaf
Ukraine reports more Russian drone attacks
Keep serving people to sustain public trust: PM
HC grants bail to Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas in Nayapaltan cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft