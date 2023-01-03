10 robbers nabbed with looted arms in Narsingdi



NARSINGDI, Jan 2: Police arrested 10 robbers, who looted firearms from the Ansar members at Narsingdi Bazar in the district.

Superintend of Police (SP) in Narsingdi Kazi Ashraful Azim confirmed the matter in a press briefing at his office on Monday noon.

The SP said four members of Ansar were posted at a temporary camp adjacent to Narsingdi Bazar in the town on December 26 last. At that time, a group of 16 to 17 robbers entered the camp, and snatched two shotguns and 10 rounds of bullets from them.

Later on, police arrested 10 of the robbers including a woman along with the looted shotguns and two rounds of bullets after conducting separate drives in Narsingdi, Munshiganj, Brahmanbaria, Shariatpur, Madaripur, Bagerhat and Khulna.

However, the law enforcers are trying to arrest the rest accused and recover the remaining eight rounds of bullets, the SP added.

Ansar and VDP District Commandant Tanzina Binte Ershad lodged a case with Narsingdi Sadar Police Station in this regard.







