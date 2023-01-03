Two killed in road mishaps in Noakhali, Munshiganj

Two people have been killed and at least five others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Noakhali and Munshiganj, on Sunday and Monday.

NOAKHALI: A sexagenarian man was killed and three others were injured after a tractor ploughed through a shop in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Monday.

The incident took place at Munsi Market in Char Jubli Union of the upazila at around 11:30 am.

The deceased was identified as Bahar Uddin Majhi, 60, a resident of Uttar Khacchapia Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a tractor entered a shop breaking its wall after losing control over its steering in Char Jubli Union area, leaving Bahar dead on the spot and three others injured.

Being informed, police rushed to the scene and recovered the body, said Char Jabbar Police Station Inspector Md Joynal Abedin.

The law enforcers have seized the tractor, however, its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.

Legal action will be taken after a written complaint, the inspector added.

MUNSHIGANJ: A man was killed as a covered van hit a private car on the Dhaka-Mawa highway in Keayain Union of Sirajdikhan Upazila in the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Habib Ullah Mia alias Habu, 50, son of late Entaz Uddin Mia, a resident of Ichhapura Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a Mawa-bound covered van coming from the opposite direction hit Habib's private car in the morning when he was going to Dhaka along with his family, leaving them critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to Troma Central Hospital in Dhaka, where Habib succumbed to his injuries.

Ichhapura Union Parishad Chairman and also brother of the deceased Sumon Mia confirmed the incident.











