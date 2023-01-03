Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 January, 2023, 11:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two killed in road mishaps in Noakhali, Munshiganj

Published : Tuesday, 3 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Our Correspondents

Two people have been killed and at least five others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Noakhali and Munshiganj, on Sunday and Monday.
NOAKHALI: A sexagenarian man was killed and three others were injured after a tractor ploughed through a shop in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Monday.
The incident took place at Munsi Market in Char Jubli Union of the upazila at around 11:30 am.
The deceased was identified as Bahar Uddin Majhi, 60, a resident of Uttar Khacchapia Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said a tractor entered a shop breaking its wall after losing control over its steering in Char Jubli Union area, leaving Bahar dead on the spot and three others injured.
Being informed, police rushed to the scene and recovered the body, said Char Jabbar Police Station Inspector Md Joynal Abedin.
The law enforcers have seized the tractor, however, its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.
Legal action will be taken after a written complaint, the inspector added.
MUNSHIGANJ: A man was killed as a covered van hit a private car on the Dhaka-Mawa highway in Keayain Union of Sirajdikhan Upazila in the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Habib Ullah Mia alias Habu, 50, son of late Entaz Uddin Mia, a resident of Ichhapura Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said a Mawa-bound covered van coming from the opposite direction hit Habib's private car in the morning when he was going to Dhaka along with his family, leaving them critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and took them to Troma Central Hospital in Dhaka, where Habib succumbed to his injuries.
Ichhapura Union Parishad Chairman and also brother of the deceased Sumon Mia confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
A flock of big Hilsa caught from Feni River
10 robbers nabbed with looted arms in Narsingdi
Two killed in road mishaps in Noakhali, Munshiganj
Two people murdered in Gopalganj, Cumilla
Obituary
Russian citizen dies falling from building at RNPP
National Social Service Day observed in districts
Blankets distributed among poor people


Latest News
Biman to be smart airline in 'Smart Bangladesh': CEO
EU, Beijing heading for collision over China’s COVID crisis
UK all-party parliamentary group meets Speaker
LDA to take part in BNP's anti-govt movement
Life insurance official cushed under train in Khilgaon
BPL 2023: Ticket prices for first phase revealed
Two children killed in Kashmir blast day after four gunned down
BGB man kills himself with service weapon in Satkhira
Sheikh Hasina's resignation a must for free, fair elections: Gayeshwar
One killed in Mymensingh fire
Most Read News
12 kg LPG cylinder price slashed by Tk 65
Technical glitch delays metro rail ticket sale at Agargaon station
Armed attack on Mexican prison leaves 14 dead
Workplace accidents: 1034 workers died in 2022
New York legalizes human composting after death
Bangladesh envoys asked to respond anti-state propaganda spontaneously
Ice, Yaba worth Tk 5cr recovered in Teknaf
Ukraine reports more Russian drone attacks
Keep serving people to sustain public trust: PM
HC grants bail to Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas in Nayapaltan cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft