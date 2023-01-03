Two people murdered in Gopalganj, Cumilla

A man and a teenage boy have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Gopalganj and Cumilla, in two days.

GOPALGANJ: A man, who was beaten and stabbed by his rivals in Thana Para area in the district town, succumbed to his injuries at Khulna Gazi Medical College Hospital on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Habib Molla, 35, son of Kamrul Molla, a resident of Bedh Village under Sadar Upazila in the district.

Mizan Molla, maternal uncle of the deceased, said, "Habib worked with his father for lease. He had a feud with few young people in Thana Para area. As a sequel to it, the young people beat and stabbed my niece on Friday morning, leaving him critically injured."

Later on, the family members rescued him and took to Khulna Gazi Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday afternoon.

However, the deceased's father lodged a murder case with Gopalganj Sadar Police Station (PS) in this regard.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gopalganj Sadar PS Zabed Masood confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to nab those involved in the killing.

CUMILLA: A teenage boy was allegedly stabbed to death by the members of a juvenile gang in Dakshin Chortha area in the city on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Hridoy, 18, son of Md Babu Mia, a resident of Boro Pukur Par area in the city.

Joynal Abedin Jony, uncle of the deceased, said "Hridoy had a feud with some members of a juvenile gang over the World Cup Football 2022. The gang threatened him to take his life in several times. On Saturday night, they attacked on Hridoy when he was celebrating 31st night with his friends, and stabbed him mercilessly, leaving him dead on the spot."

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

However, the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused.

Cumilla PS OC Ahammad Sanjur Morshed confirmed the incident, adding that a murder case was filed in this regard.











