Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 January, 2023, 11:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two people murdered in Gopalganj, Cumilla

Published : Tuesday, 3 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondents

A man and a teenage boy have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Gopalganj and Cumilla, in two days.
GOPALGANJ: A man, who was beaten and stabbed by his rivals in Thana Para area in the district town, succumbed to his injuries at Khulna Gazi Medical College Hospital on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Habib Molla, 35, son of Kamrul Molla, a resident of Bedh Village under Sadar Upazila in the district.
Mizan Molla, maternal uncle of the deceased, said, "Habib worked with his father for lease. He had a feud with few young people in Thana Para area. As a sequel to it, the young people beat and stabbed my niece on Friday morning, leaving him critically injured."
Later on, the family members rescued him and took to Khulna Gazi Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday afternoon.
However, the deceased's father lodged a murder case with Gopalganj Sadar Police Station (PS) in this regard.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gopalganj Sadar PS Zabed Masood confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to nab those involved in the killing.
CUMILLA: A teenage boy was allegedly stabbed to death by the members of a juvenile gang in Dakshin Chortha area in the city on Saturday night.
The deceased was identified as Hridoy, 18, son of Md Babu Mia, a resident of Boro Pukur Par area in the city.
Joynal Abedin Jony, uncle of the deceased, said "Hridoy had a feud with some members of a juvenile gang over the World Cup Football 2022. The gang threatened him to take his life in several times. On Saturday night, they attacked on Hridoy when he was celebrating 31st night with his friends, and stabbed him mercilessly, leaving him dead on the spot."
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.
However, the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused.
Cumilla PS OC Ahammad Sanjur Morshed confirmed the incident, adding that a murder case was filed in this regard.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
A flock of big Hilsa caught from Feni River
10 robbers nabbed with looted arms in Narsingdi
Two killed in road mishaps in Noakhali, Munshiganj
Two people murdered in Gopalganj, Cumilla
Obituary
Russian citizen dies falling from building at RNPP
National Social Service Day observed in districts
Blankets distributed among poor people


Latest News
Biman to be smart airline in 'Smart Bangladesh': CEO
EU, Beijing heading for collision over China’s COVID crisis
UK all-party parliamentary group meets Speaker
LDA to take part in BNP's anti-govt movement
Life insurance official cushed under train in Khilgaon
BPL 2023: Ticket prices for first phase revealed
Two children killed in Kashmir blast day after four gunned down
BGB man kills himself with service weapon in Satkhira
Sheikh Hasina's resignation a must for free, fair elections: Gayeshwar
One killed in Mymensingh fire
Most Read News
12 kg LPG cylinder price slashed by Tk 65
Technical glitch delays metro rail ticket sale at Agargaon station
Armed attack on Mexican prison leaves 14 dead
Workplace accidents: 1034 workers died in 2022
New York legalizes human composting after death
Bangladesh envoys asked to respond anti-state propaganda spontaneously
Ice, Yaba worth Tk 5cr recovered in Teknaf
Ukraine reports more Russian drone attacks
Keep serving people to sustain public trust: PM
HC grants bail to Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas in Nayapaltan cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft