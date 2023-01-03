Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 January, 2023, 11:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Obituary

Published : Tuesday, 3 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondents

Arun Saha
KHULNA: Arun Saha, news editor of the Daily Purbanchal, a regional daily in Khulna, died of cardiac arrest at his residence on Sunday night. He was 60.
His body was taken to his Purbanchal Office, Khulna Press Club, Shitalabari and Dharmasova temples from 10am to 1pm on Monday, where different socio-cultural and political parties including Awami League and Khulna Press Club paid rich tributes.
He was cremated at Rupsha Cremation Centre in the city on Monday afternoon.
Arun, also the senior members of Khulna Press Club and Journalists Union of Khulna, left behind his wife, one son, one daughter, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.
State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian, Mayor of Khulna City Corporation Talukder Abdul Khaleque, Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Khulna University Professor Dr Mahmud Hossain, and VC of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology Professor Dr mihir Ranjan in separate press releases expressed deep shock at the death of senior journalist Arun Saha.
Kawser Ahmed
LAXMIPUR: Former general secretary of Laxmipur Press Club Md Kawser Ahmed died in a private hospital in Dhaka on Saturday night. He was 54.
He breathed his last at Japan Bangladesh Friendship Hospital while receiving treatment there.
Kawser Ahmed was district correspondent of ATN Bangla Television.
He was laid to rest in his family graveyard in Laharkandi Village of the district following his second namaz-e-janaza held in the area. Earlier, his first namaz-e-janaza was held on Laxmipur Press Club         premises.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
A flock of big Hilsa caught from Feni River
10 robbers nabbed with looted arms in Narsingdi
Two killed in road mishaps in Noakhali, Munshiganj
Two people murdered in Gopalganj, Cumilla
Obituary
Russian citizen dies falling from building at RNPP
National Social Service Day observed in districts
Blankets distributed among poor people


Latest News
Biman to be smart airline in 'Smart Bangladesh': CEO
EU, Beijing heading for collision over China’s COVID crisis
UK all-party parliamentary group meets Speaker
LDA to take part in BNP's anti-govt movement
Life insurance official cushed under train in Khilgaon
BPL 2023: Ticket prices for first phase revealed
Two children killed in Kashmir blast day after four gunned down
BGB man kills himself with service weapon in Satkhira
Sheikh Hasina's resignation a must for free, fair elections: Gayeshwar
One killed in Mymensingh fire
Most Read News
12 kg LPG cylinder price slashed by Tk 65
Technical glitch delays metro rail ticket sale at Agargaon station
Armed attack on Mexican prison leaves 14 dead
Workplace accidents: 1034 workers died in 2022
New York legalizes human composting after death
Bangladesh envoys asked to respond anti-state propaganda spontaneously
Ice, Yaba worth Tk 5cr recovered in Teknaf
Ukraine reports more Russian drone attacks
Keep serving people to sustain public trust: PM
HC grants bail to Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas in Nayapaltan cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft