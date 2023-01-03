Arun Saha

KHULNA: Arun Saha, news editor of the Daily Purbanchal, a regional daily in Khulna, died of cardiac arrest at his residence on Sunday night. He was 60.

His body was taken to his Purbanchal Office, Khulna Press Club, Shitalabari and Dharmasova temples from 10am to 1pm on Monday, where different socio-cultural and political parties including Awami League and Khulna Press Club paid rich tributes.

He was cremated at Rupsha Cremation Centre in the city on Monday afternoon.

Arun, also the senior members of Khulna Press Club and Journalists Union of Khulna, left behind his wife, one son, one daughter, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.

State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian, Mayor of Khulna City Corporation Talukder Abdul Khaleque, Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Khulna University Professor Dr Mahmud Hossain, and VC of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology Professor Dr mihir Ranjan in separate press releases expressed deep shock at the death of senior journalist Arun Saha.

Kawser Ahmed

LAXMIPUR: Former general secretary of Laxmipur Press Club Md Kawser Ahmed died in a private hospital in Dhaka on Saturday night. He was 54.

He breathed his last at Japan Bangladesh Friendship Hospital while receiving treatment there.

Kawser Ahmed was district correspondent of ATN Bangla Television.

He was laid to rest in his family graveyard in Laharkandi Village of the district following his second namaz-e-janaza held in the area. Earlier, his first namaz-e-janaza was held on Laxmipur Press Club premises.

