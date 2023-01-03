Russian citizen dies falling from building at RNPP

PABNA, Jan 2: A Russian citizen has died after falling down from the stairs of under-construction Green City multi-storied building of Rooppur Nuclear Power Project (RNPP) in the district on Sunday.

The incident took place at the green city building in the residential area of foreigners built at Natunhat Crossing in Sahapur Union of Ishwardi Upazila at around 3:30pm.

The deceased was identified as Nefedov Oleg, 41. He was working as an installer for Energospets Momtas at the RNPP.

RNPP Site In-charge Ruhul Quddus confirmed the death of the Russian national over mobile phone in the evening.

He said that Nefedov Oleg died immediately after the incident. He was taken to the Upazila Health Complex, where his death was confirmed and the death certificate was taken.

According to the project and police sources, he died on the spot after falling from the stairs of the eighth floor of the 16th building of Green City.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ishwardi Police Station (PS) Arobinda Sarker said on information, police recovered the body.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Ishwardi PS in this regard, the OC added.









