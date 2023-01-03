National Social Service Day observed in districts



The photos show a discussion going on in Kishoreganj Town (L) and a reception accorded to social worker Kazi Mohammad Ali in Chattogram on Monday on the occasion of the National Social Service Day-2023. photoS: observer

This year's theme of the day is - 'Unnayan O Sammridhir Agrajatrai, Desh Garbo Samajsebai'

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Bogura, Chattogram, Kishoreganj, Rajbari and Chandpur.

BOGURA: On this occasion, District Social Service Department organized different programmes in the town.

Bogura Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Saiful Islam inaugurated the day's programmes on the DC office premises after releasing balloons.

A rally was brought out, and it paraded the main streets in the town.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held at the Zilla Parishad auditorium.

DC Saiful Islam was present as the chief guest while Deputy Director (DD) of District Social Service Department Abu Sayeed Kawsar Rahman presided over the meeting.

Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Helena Begum, Zilla Parishad Chairman Dr Moqbul Hossain and District BSS Correspondent Akhteruzzaman, among others, also spoke at the programme.

Besides, small loan distribution and a cultural function were also arranged there.

CHATTOGRAM: In this connection, a reception was accorded to a social worker in the district.

Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, MP, handed over a crest to Kazi Mohammad Ali on behalf of Social Welfare Directorate for his contribution to the welfare of the society in the district.

Senior officials of the Directorate in Chattogram were also present at the programme.

Kazi Mohammad Ali, a retired executive of Pfizer Bangladesh, donated his entire pension amounting to Tk 40 lakh for the treatment of child cancer patients of the district several years back.

KISHOREGANJ: To mark the day, the district administration and District Social Welfare Department jointly organized a discussion meeting at the Social Welfare Complex auditorium in the town. Kishoreganj DC Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad was present as the chief guest while District Social Welfare Department DD Md Kamruzzaman Khan presided over the meeting.

Additional DC (ADC) (General) Mohammad Golam Mostafa, District Multipurpose Co-operative Society President Md Humayun Kabir, Youth Development Department DD Farzana Parvez, Islamic Foundation DD Md Mohsin Khan, Social Welfare Department Assistant Director (AD) Md Shahidullah, District Mohila Awami League General Secretary (GS) Bilkis Begum, District Krishak League GS Anwar Hossain Bacchu, Journalist Alam Sarowar Tito, and District Anti Drugs Organization President Ibna Abdullah Shajahan, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

Later on, a cultural function was also held there.

RAJBARI: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.

A colourful rally was brought out in the morning and paraded the main streets in the town.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held at Rajbari Officer's Club auditorium in the town.

Kazi Keramat Ali, MP, from Rajbari-1 Constituency, was present as the chief guest while DC Abu Kaiser Khan presided over the meeting.

District Civil Surgeon Dr Ibrahim Mohammad Titon and Karmojibi Kallyan Sangstha Director Fakir Abdul Jabber attended the programme as special guests.

The programme was moderated by District Social Service Department AD Md Abul Hasem.

A prize giving ceremony was also held there.

Rajbari Sadar Upazila Social Service Officer Md Shinur Rahman, Goalanda Upazila Social Service Officer Selim Ahmed and NGO Activist Lutfor Rahman were awarded at that time.

HAZIGANJ, CHANDPUR: On this occasion, Haziganj Upazila administration and Upazila Social Service Department jointly organized a discussion meeting at the Upazila E-Centre in the district.

Major (Retd) Rafiqul Islam Bir Uttam, MP, from Chandpur-5 Constituency, was virtually present as the chief guest at the discussion while Haziganj Upazila Parishad Chairman Gazi Mainuddin attended the programme as special guest.

Haziganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Rashedul Islam presided over the meeting.

Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Golam Faruq Murad, Female Vice-Chairman Mirza Shiuli Parveen Milli, Agriculture Officer Dilruba Khanam, Officer-in-Charge of Haziganj Police Station Zobair Syed, and Weekly Trinidi Publisher and Editor Mohiuddin Al Azad, among others, also spoke at that time.

Earlier, a colourful rally was brought out in the morning and paraded the main streets in the town.

Upazila Parishad Chairman Gazi Mainuddin led the rally.









