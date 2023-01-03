Blankets distributed among poor people

Blankets have been distributed among the cold-hit poor people in two districts- Khagrachhari and Rajshahi, in two days.

DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI: Blankets were distributed among the cold-hit helpless people in Dighinala Upazila on Monday.

At around 11 am, Naib Subedar Md Saiful Islam distributed those blankets among orphans and helpless people under the initiative of Babuchra Battalion 7 BGB on behalf of captain of the camp.

At that time, blankets were distributed to Babuchhara Orphanage, Guchchhagram Family Colony and Mosque Colony of the district.

RAJSHAHI: Winter clothes were distributed among the cold-hit people in Paba Upazila of the district.

These clothes were distributed on Harian Union Parishad (UP) premises at around 11am on Sunday.

Presided over by the UP Chairman Mofidul Islam Bachchu, Paba Upazila Rural Development Officer Mst Shamsunnahar distributed the winter clothes among the poor and helpless people as the chief guest.

Meanwhile, 290 blankets were distributed among the madrasa students.










