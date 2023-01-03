Modi in contact with leaders of Russia, Ukraine: Jaishankar

VIENNA, Jan 2 : Underlining that differences must be settled through talks, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said today that Prime Minister Narenrda Modi has been in contact with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, pressing them to return to dialogue and diplomacy as a prolonged conflict will not serve the interests of any party.

Mr Jaishankar, who arrived here from Cyprus on the second leg of his two-nation tour, made the remarks while delivering a joint press statement after his productive talks with Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg here.

"We sincerely believe that this is not the era of war. Differences must be settled on the negotiating table. It is imperative that there is a return to dialogue and diplomacy. Prolonged conflict will not serve the interests of any party. My Prime Minister has been in contact with the leaders of both nations, pressing our point of view," Mr Jaishankar said.

"We are also increasingly anxious about the knock-on effects of the conflict in terms of accessibility and affordability of fuel food and fertilisers. This is a growing concern for the Global South," he added.

India has repeatedly called on Russia and Ukraine to return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue and end their ongoing conflict.

Prime Minister Modi has spoken to the presidents of Russia and Ukraine on multiple occasions and urged for immediate cessation of hostilities and return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue for the resolution of the conflict. -NDTV