Tuesday, 3 January, 2023, 11:04 PM
Home Foreign News

10 killed in Indian Kashmir violence

Published : Tuesday, 3 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

Indian army soldiers conduct a search operation after two gunmen suspected to be anti-India rebels opened fire on houses in the remote village of Dangri in Rajouri district on January 2, 2023. Ten people have been killed within six days in a sudden uptick in violence in the usually more peaceful Hindu south of disputed Indian-administered Kashmir, officials said on January 2. photo : AFP

Indian army soldiers conduct a search operation after two gunmen suspected to be anti-India rebels opened fire on houses in the remote village of Dangri in Rajouri district on January 2, 2023. Ten people have been killed within six days in a sudden uptick in violence in the usually more peaceful Hindu south of disputed Indian-administered Kashmir, officials said on January 2. photo : AFP

SRINAGAR, Jan 2: Ten people have been killed within six days in a sudden uptick in violence in the usually more peaceful Hindu south of disputed Indian-administered Kashmir, officials said Monday.
Rebel groups in the Muslim-majority Himalayan region have for decades fought for its independence or merger with Pakistan, which controls a smaller portion of the divided territory.
About half a million Indian soldiers are deployed in Kashmir, and its southern portion, Jammu, is mostly Hindu and comparatively   peaceful.
But two gunmen suspected to be anti-India rebels opened fire on houses in the remote village of Dangri on Sunday, leaving four residents dead and five injured, police officer Mukesh Singh told reporters.
Police and security forces launched a manhunt in the area close to the Line of Control that divides Kashmir between India and Pakistan.
On Monday a seven-year-old child and another person were killed in an explosion near one of the houses, another police officer told AFP on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to media.
An unexploded device was also found nearby and neutralised by a specialist squad, officers said.
The deaths followed a firefight between government forces and suspected rebels at a checkpoint in Jammu city on Wednesday.    -AFP









